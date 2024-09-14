Azerbaijan GP session RED FLAGGED as team's nightmare weekend continues

Esteban Ocon has caused a red flag after stopping on track in the final sector, unable to make it to the pitlane.

The Frenchman climbed out of his Alpine, but the incident is a worrying sign for Alpine who also experienced engine issues on Friday.

Ocon retired from FP1 due to an MGU-H problem yesterday and Gasly also suffered a battery issue in FP2.

More to follow...

