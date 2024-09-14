close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Azerbaijan GP session RED FLAGGED as team's nightmare weekend continues

Azerbaijan GP session RED FLAGGED as team's nightmare weekend continues

Azerbaijan GP session RED FLAGGED as team's nightmare weekend continues

Azerbaijan GP session RED FLAGGED as team's nightmare weekend continues

Esteban Ocon has caused a red flag after stopping on track in the final sector, unable to make it to the pitlane.

The Frenchman climbed out of his Alpine, but the incident is a worrying sign for Alpine who also experienced engine issues on Friday.

Ocon retired from FP1 due to an MGU-H problem yesterday and Gasly also suffered a battery issue in FP2.

READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses Red Bull alternatives in bid to secure F1 future

More to follow...

Related

Alpine Esteban Ocon FP1 FP2
FIFTH Azerbaijan red flag triggered by Ferrari star crash
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Practice

FIFTH Azerbaijan red flag triggered by Ferrari star crash

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Results Today: Verstappen beaten by SURPRISE rival in championship twist
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Verstappen beaten by SURPRISE rival in championship twist

  • Yesterday 14:28

Latest News

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Practice

F1 Azerbaijan GP Results Today: Verstappen flounders as championship rivals fly

  • 1 uur geleden
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Practice

FIFTH Azerbaijan red flag triggered by Ferrari star crash

  • 2 uur geleden
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Practice

Azerbaijan GP session RED FLAGGED as team's nightmare weekend continues

  • 2 uur geleden
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 start time, live stream and TV channel

  • 30 minutes ago
IndyCar News

IndyCar Qualifying Today: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix start times, schedule and TV channels

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup 2024

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Go Bowling At The Glen start times, schedule and how to watch live

  • 2 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x