Verstappen partner Kelly Piquet's unexpected ABSENCE from major event

Kelly Piquet has revealed the reason why she had to cancel an appearance at New York Fashion Week.

The Brazilian model is three-time world champion Max Verstappen's partner, and is also the daughter of another three-time world champion in Nelson Piquet.

Kelly Piquet's absence came before Verstappen failed to claim his first victory in eight races at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Since that last triumph in Barcelona, the 26-year-old has seen the likes of Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton - who was recently spotted rubbing shoulders with celebrities in New York - all feature on top of the podium.

With just seven races remaining, the three-time champion will hope to rediscover his form and open up some much-needed breathing space between himself and his title challengers.

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have been together since 2021
The Red Bull star is in a title fight with Lando Norris

Piquet explains New York absence

As he prepares to take a significant step towards a fourth consecutive title, his girlfriend has taken to social media to address questions regarding her own career.

The 35-year-old was had been widely expected to feature at the 2024 New York Fashion Week, with many speculating as to why she was nowhere to be seen at the star-studded event.

And posting on her Instagram story, she revealed the reason behind her absence.

She wrote: "A lot of DMs asking why I'm not at NYFW and the short answer is: a very anxious little girl starts school today (!!!) and it was my utmost priority to stay with her during this very important time.

"There is nowhere I'd rather be than with her.

Kelly Piquet explained her absence in New York via an Instagram post

"As a single parent I can only rely on myself to make sure everything is prepared and organised, giving P the emotional support, even if it means saying no to multiple paying jobs and trips.

"That's a sacrifice as a parent that needs to be made and I will never think twice.

"There will always be another fashion week but there will never be another very first day of school."

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Azerbaijan Grand Prix
