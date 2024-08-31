F1 champion reveals BILLION-DOLLAR team offered up for sale
F1 champion reveals BILLION-DOLLAR team offered up for sale
Former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has made an astonishing claim about a current F1 team.
Rosberg raced in F1 between 2006-2016, winning 23 grands prix and claiming the 2016 world championship title before retiring in the aftermath.
He has since become a fixture of Sky Sports' coverage, both on Sky Germany and Sky Sports F1.
During the Italian Grand Prix weekend, the German was working as a co-commentator for Sky Sports F1, and suggested that he had been offered a stake in a current F1 team.
Rosberg offered F1 team stake
In a rather astonishing revelation, Rosberg suggested he had been emailed by Alpine, asking if he wanted to buy a stake in the struggling team.
The Enstone outfit have already acquired a number of high-profile investors, including Travis Kelce, Rory McIlroy and football star Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Alpine have struggled throughout 2024, cementing themselves as the slowest team on the grid at the start of the season, before making gains on their competitors and becoming regular points scorers in recent races.
"Oh that’s in my email," Rosberg said during FP3 when talking about opportunities to invest in F1. "I have a secondary opportunity to buy a part of Alpine.
"No [I am not buying it], even Alpine is profitable, of course that can all change."
David Croft then joked that his co-commentator could become the latest in a long line of superstars involved within Alpine: "Ryan Reynolds, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Nico Rosberg - how many more superstar owners does this team need?"
Later on, Rosberg revealed that the Enstone outfit was worth ‘close to a billion’, highlighting the success of even a struggling team on the F1 grid.
