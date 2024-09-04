Verstappen 'DONE' with Red Bull following disastrous race

Max Verstappen was 'done' with Red Bull following a disastrous race at the Dutch Grand Prix, his father has revealed.

Lando Norris won the race at Zandvoort by a huge margin, demonstrating that Verstappen and Red Bull's dominance really has come to an end.

The champion’s recent dominance was expected to continue into 2024. However, a resurgent McLaren have consistently challenged Red Bull and changed the tide in the championship.

Just 30 points separate the two teams in the constructors’ standings, with Lando Norris closing in on Verstappen in the drivers’ championship after an imperious victory at Zandvoort.

Max Verstappen had no answer to Lando Norris at the Dutch GP

Lando Norris achieved a commanding victory at the Dutch GP

Can Red Bull recover lost performance?

Whilst the three-time world champion remained calm after the race, Norris' victory was a troubling sign for Red Bull who have not won a race for the Spanish GP, and their lead in both championships continued to be chopped into after the Italian Grand Prix at the weekend.

Speaking on the Coen & Sander Show on Dutch radio channel Joe, Verstappen Sr. claimed his son was ‘done’ after last weekend in Zandvoort, and that Red Bull were heading ‘backwards’.

"It was also a huge disappointment that it happened, so to speak," Verstappen Sr said/

"He [Max] is certainly combative, but after the race he was quite 'done' about it, especially because we [Red Bull, ed.] just can't get it together."

Jos Verstappen believes Red Bull are moving 'backwards'

"First of all, I think that all the updates that have been brought this year, they have not brought what they thought they would bring.

“And because of that, you still stand still a bit - and the others are still making big steps. And standing still means going backwards, and certainly in Formula 1," Verstappen Sr. added.

"The near future does not look positive either.

"The races follow each other quickly and I think they have not really found a solution yet. Red Bull has remained standing a bit and the rest has become stronger."

