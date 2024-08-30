F1 star threatened with BAN brings out red flag at Italian Grand Prix
F1 star threatened with BAN brings out red flag at Italian Grand Prix
The Italian Grand Prix has been hit by another red flag following yet another crash for a Formula 1 star.
Whilst Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli was the man at fault earlier in the day, in FP2, Haas driver Kevin Magnussen has put his car in the barriers at the second Lesmo.
READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Second crash RED FLAGS practice as Ricciardo leads Red Bull battle
Thankfully, Magnussen climbed out of his car unharmed, but the Dane will not participate in the remainder of the session after his vehicle sustained extensive damage.
Although he won't receive any for his crash, Magnussen will be hoping for no more incidents throughout the weekend given he currently has 10 penalty points and is at risk of a race ban.
Drivers are allowed to accrue a maximum of 12 penalty points over a 12-month period.
READ MORE: Fans SLAM team boss for 'disrespectful' comments on American star
Kevin Magnussen crashes at Monza
Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok offered a brief and succinct analysis of Magnussen's accident live on air.
"He turns in, loses the rear end on entry. The car was quite loose as soon as he turns the wheel," the former F1 driver explained.
"It looks like he had more speed than the grip would allow. As soon as he got on the dust, he was off.
"Lesmo 2, you always get an oversteery feeling and have to pre-empt it a bit. Maybe just a bit too much speed on the way in."
The session in Italy eventually got back underway, with Magnussen's F1 colleagues able to get some much-needed preparation in ahead of qualifying tomorrow afternoon.
Haas were looking relatively quick in the session prior to the incident, with both Magnussen and team-mate Nico Hulkenberg setting very respectable lap times.
READ MORE: Concerning reports emerge ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Second crash RED FLAGS practice as Ricciardo leads Red Bull battle
- 2 uur geleden
F1 star threatened with BAN brings out red flag at Italian Grand Prix
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR champ questions INTEGRITY of playoffs after Daytona shock
- 29 minutes ago
F1 team make HUMILIATING blunder after Sargeant sacking
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton replacement RED FLAGS debut session with huge crash
- Today 13:42
NASCAR confirm 2025 Cup Series calendar with MAJOR changes made
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct