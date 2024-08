F1 Practice Today: Italian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 heads to the iconic Monza for round 16 of the championship this weekend with just nine races remaining in the record-breaking 2024 season.

Seven different drivers have claimed victories so far this year, with Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, George Russell, and Oscar Piastri having each secured a single win.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton has added two more wins to his tally with victories at Silverstone and Spa, while Lando Norris has triumphed in Miami and most recently, last time out in Zandvoort, where he defeated home favorite Max Verstappen by a margin of 22.896 seconds.

Despite a five-race winless streak, the Dutchman remains ahead of Norris in the drivers' championship standings, holding a 70-point advantage heading to Italy.

F1 Practice times - Italian Grand Prix

The action starts today with FP1 at 1:30pm local time (CEST), followed by FP2 at 5pm. Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 12:30pm, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 4pm.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Italian Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, August 30, 2024

Local time (CEST): 1:30pm Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 12:30pm Friday

United States (EDT): 7:30am Friday

United States (CDT): 6:30am Friday

United States (PDT): 4:30am Friday

Australia (AEST): 9:30pm Friday

Australia (AWST): 7:30pm Friday

Australia (ACST): 9pm Friday

Mexico (CST): 5:30am Friday

Japan (JST): 8:30pm Friday

South Africa (SAST): 1:30pm Friday

Egypt (EEST): 2:30pm Friday

China (CST): 7:30pm Friday

India (IST): 5pm Friday

Brazil: 8:30am Friday

Singapore: 7:30pm Friday

Saudi Arabia: 2:30pm Friday

United Arab Emirates: 3:30pm Friday

Turkey: 2:30pm Friday



Italian Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, August 30, 2024

Local time (CEST): 5pm Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 4pm Friday

United States (EDT): 11am Friday

United States (CDT): 10am Friday

United States (PDT): 8am Friday

Australia (AEST): 1am Saturday

Australia (AWST): 11pm Friday

Australia (ACST): 12:30am Saturday

Mexico (CST): 9am Friday

Japan (JST): 12am Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 5pm Friday

Egypt (EEST): 6pm Friday

China (CST): 11pm Friday

India (IST): 8:30pm Friday

Brazil: 12pm Friday

Singapore: 11pm Friday

Saudi Arabia: 6pm Friday

United Arab Emirates: 7pm Friday

Turkey: 6pm Friday



Italian Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, August 31, 2024

Local time (CEST): 12:30pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 11:30am Saturday

United States (EDT): 6:30am Saturday

United States (CDT): 5:30am Saturday

United States (PDT): 3:30am Saturday

Australia (AEST): 8:30pm Saturday

Australia (AWST): 6:30pm Saturday

Australia (ACST): 8pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 4:30am Saturday

Japan (JST): 7:30pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 12:30pm Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 1:30pm Saturday

China (CST): 6:30pm Saturday

India (IST): 4pm Saturday

Brazil: 7:30am Saturday

Singapore: 6:30pm Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 1:30pm Saturday

United Arab Emirates: 2:30pm Saturday

Turkey: 1:30pm Saturday



How to watch the Italian Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

