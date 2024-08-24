F1 Qualifying Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
Formula 1 qualifying takes center stage at the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix today (Saturday, August 24), with drivers battling for grid positions for Sunday's showdown at Circuit Zandvoort.
Following a four-race winless streak, Max Verstappen will look to win his eighth race of the season in front of his home crowd and extend the 78-point championship lead he holds over Lando Norris.
However, it won't be an easy task for the Dutchman, as McLaren and Mercedes are now more threatening than ever after dominating the scene in previous rounds.
The two squads also displayed a strong pace yesterday, with Lando Norris and George Russell topping the timesheets in FP1 and FP2 respectively.
Now, drivers and teams will have one final practice run in the morning to fine-tune their cars before the all-important qualifying session later in the afternoon.
Dutch Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, August 24, 2024
The qualifying session at Circuit Zandvoort kicks off today (Saturday, August 24) at 3pm local time, a few hours after the final practice session (FP3). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Central European Time: 3pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 2pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 9am Saturday
United States (CDT): 8am Saturday
United States (PDT): 6am Saturday
Australia (AEST): 11pm Saturday
Australia (AWST): 9pm Saturday
Australia (ACST): 10:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 7am Saturday
Japan (JST): 10pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 3pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 4pm Saturday
China (CST): 9pm Saturday
India (IST): 6:30pm Saturday
Brazil: 10am Saturday
Singapore: 9pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 4pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 5pm Saturday
Turkey: 4pm Saturday
How to watch the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
