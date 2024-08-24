Formula 1 qualifying takes center stage at the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix today (Saturday, August 24), with drivers battling for grid positions for Sunday's showdown at Circuit Zandvoort.

Following a four-race winless streak, Max Verstappen will look to win his eighth race of the season in front of his home crowd and extend the 78-point championship lead he holds over Lando Norris.

However, it won't be an easy task for the Dutchman, as McLaren and Mercedes are now more threatening than ever after dominating the scene in previous rounds.

The two squads also displayed a strong pace yesterday, with Lando Norris and George Russell topping the timesheets in FP1 and FP2 respectively.

Now, drivers and teams will have one final practice run in the morning to fine-tune their cars before the all-important qualifying session later in the afternoon.

Dutch Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, August 24, 2024

The qualifying session at Circuit Zandvoort kicks off today (Saturday, August 24) at 3pm local time, a few hours after the final practice session (FP3). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Central European Time: 3pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 2pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 9am Saturday

United States (CDT): 8am Saturday

United States (PDT): 6am Saturday

Australia (AEST): 11pm Saturday

Australia (AWST): 9pm Saturday

Australia (ACST): 10:30pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 7am Saturday

Japan (JST): 10pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 3pm Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 4pm Saturday

China (CST): 9pm Saturday

India (IST): 6:30pm Saturday

Brazil: 10am Saturday

Singapore: 9pm Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 4pm Saturday

United Arab Emirates: 5pm Saturday

Turkey: 4pm Saturday



How to watch the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Related