F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Zandvoort
F1 is back this weekend, with the Dutch Grand Prix marking the first of the season's final 10 rounds.
Last year's race witnessed heavy rain and a late red flag with just a handful of laps to go. Despite this, Max Verstappen maintained his lead after the restart, claiming a home win and matching Sebastian Vettel's record of nine consecutive victories.
As F1 returns to Circuit Zandvoort this weekend, the three-time world champion will be eager to regain his dominance and secure his eighth win of the season after going four races in a row without a victory.
Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast
Friday, August 23: FP1 and FP2
Today's action will be disrupted by heavy rain and strong gusts of up to 48mph from the south west.
Showers are expected to be most intense during FP1 with a 97 percent chance, dropping to 0 percent during FP2 later in the afternoon.
Temperatures are set to reach a pleasant 21 degrees Celsius, with high humidity levels of around 80 percent throughout the day.
Saturday, August 24: FP3 and Qualifying
The weather will get slightly better on Saturday morning, with a 37 percent chance of rain currently expected for the final practice run, increasing to 45 percent for qualifying.
Temperatures will reach a maximum of 23 degrees Celsius, and humidity levels will remain high at around 80 percent.
Sunday, August 25: Race
The race is currently expected to be dry with a sunny sky and a 0 percent chance of rain around the 3pm start time. However, some showers are predicted an hour into the race, with a 10 percent chance currently forecast.
The day's peak temperature will be 19 degrees, falling to 14 degrees at night. Humidity will be around 62 percent with a moderate breeze coming from the west-southwest.
However, it's important to note that these forecasts are subject to change. We will be updating you daily with the latest forecast, so be sure to check back in as the week progresses.
