close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Red Bull chief delivers BRUTAL statement on Ricciardo F1 future

Red Bull chief delivers BRUTAL statement on Ricciardo F1 future

Red Bull chief delivers BRUTAL statement on Ricciardo F1 future

Red Bull chief delivers BRUTAL statement on Ricciardo F1 future

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has issued a damning assessment of Daniel Ricciardo's capabilities as a potential Red Bull driver.

Ricciardo has had a mixed season with his Visa Cash App RB team, largely being outperformed by Yuki Tsunoda but with flashes of his brilliant old self.

READ MORE: Ricciardo 'tipped' for SHOCK Mercedes seat

It has led to many questions surrounding the Australian's long-term future in the sport as a whole, with the 35-year-old not contracted past the end of the 2024 season.

Following the poor form of Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, it had been thought at the start of the year that Ricciardo was in line to replace the Mexican and rejoin his old team, but that scenario now seems unlikely.

Daniel Ricciardo's future in the sport beyond 2024 is under threat
Daniel Ricciardo has been linked with a return to Red Bull

Will Ricciardo return to Red Bull?

Ricciardo's team-mate Tsunoda has recently extended his contract with the team, but Marko has repeatedly reiterated that RB is a junior team and that junior drivers will be prioritised, leaving Ricciardo's position in some jeopardy.

Two supremely talented youngsters in Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar are currently waiting in the wings for their opportunity in F1, while Tsunoda's new RB contract suggests he will not make the step up to Red Bull in the near future.

Now, Marko has commented on the possibility of Ricciardo being given a second chance with the main team, with whom he claimed seven of his eight career grand prix victories to date.

"It was a clear statement from the shareholders that Racing Bulls is a junior team and this route will be how the future will look," Marko told ESPN.

"Daniel was put in the car and if he would have been significantly faster than Yuki there was an idea to bring him back to Red Bull Racing.

"But he also had this up and down. So, so far, he didn't fulfil the criteria to be a Red Bull Racing driver."

READ MORE: Red Bull stalwart QUITS to join rivals

Related

Red Bull Sergio Perez F1 Daniel Ricciardo Yuki Tsunoda Helmut Marko
Ricciardo gives HONEST Tsunoda opinion after Red Bull decision
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo gives HONEST Tsunoda opinion after Red Bull decision

  • Yesterday 00:00
Ricciardo rival given huge backing for Red Bull seat
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo rival given huge backing for Red Bull seat

  • August 18, 2024 00:00

Latest News

F1 Social

Schumacher earns WHOLESOME win in racing return

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR

Major NASCAR sponsor tipped for MASSIVE switch to new team

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Superstars

Red Bull chief delivers BRUTAL statement on Ricciardo F1 future

  • 3 uur geleden
IndyCar

Newgarden dismisses IndyCar CONTROVERSY as race winner issues defiant stance

  • Today 02:00
F1 Social

Schumacher hits out at ex-wife's 'LIES' after explosive interview

  • Today 00:00
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton warned Mercedes will start 'excluding' him

  • Yesterday 23:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x