Newey reveals significant Red Bull development
Newey reveals significant Red Bull development
Adrian Newey has revealed a significant Red Bull development as speculation around his F1 future continues.
The design legend announced he would be leaving Red Bull earlier this year, however he continues to work on their hypercar project the RB17.
READ MORE: Red Bull stalwart QUITS to join rivals
The RB17 was officially unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed back in July, with Red Bull marking their 20th anniversary as a team at the historic event.
Newey has revealed that despite stepping away from the team, he will continue to be involved with the RB17 project beyond his departure - something he negotiated when agreeing to his exit terms.
READ MORE: Fans react to Danica Patrick firing HOAX
Adrian Newey announces Red Bull development
That is not the only new information to surface regarding the RB17, either, with it transpiring via Newey himself that the model unveiled at Goodwood is one year old.
This means that it is only the second evolution of the car, and that when it comes to manufacturing the vehicle for good, it should have greatly improved.
“The model that was unveiled yesterday [at Goodwood] is actually a year old," Newey explained on the Talking Bull podcast.
"It’s what I would call the second evolution of the car, bearing in mind that we were three years in concept phase.
"So the car that we will actually be manufacturing, the third evolution, has moved on quite a lot from what was unveiled."
Newey was naturally asked if the third evolution was better than the second, to which he laughed: “In my opinion,”
“It’s more developed," he finished.
READ MORE: Formula 1 announce NEW Las Vegas partnership
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
IndyCar driver reveals extent of DAMAGE after mid-race collision
- 2 uur geleden
Newey reveals significant Red Bull development
- 3 uur geleden
Hamlin accuses NASCAR of 'chasing ratings' with recent decision
- Today 02:00
Red Bull poach Mercedes star with driver signing announcement
- Today 01:00
Why Daniel Ricciardo is blocking young talent from F1
- Today 00:00
NASCAR set to return to HISTORIC venue
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct