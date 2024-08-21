Hamilton fired Ferrari WARNING ahead of 2025 switch
Hamilton fired Ferrari WARNING ahead of 2025 switch
Mercedes superstar and seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been fired a Ferrari warning ahead of his move to the team in 2025.
Hamilton is set to switch to the Italian outfit ahead of next season, ending his long-term relationship with Mercedes.
READ MORE: Hamilton to run 'failed' Mercedes upgrades at Dutch Grand Prix
At Ferrari, the Brit will attempt to overtake Michael Schumacher and become the sport's only ever eight-time drivers' champion.
Hamilton leads the way in F1 in the all-time list of race victories, pole positions and podiums, and has achieved most of his success with his current Mercedes team.
READ MORE: Hamilton snubbed as AMERICAN F1 star named sexiest driver
Lewis Hamilton sent Ferrari warning
However, Hamilton's 12-season association with the Brackley-based outfit is beginning to draw to a close, and the 39-year-old has already ensured the partnership will end on a high, by claiming two race victories this season.
Those two wins (his 104th and 105th in the sport) were his first since 2021, and have reinvigorated the champion ahead of his move to Ferrari, where he will partner six-time grand prix winner Leclerc.
Now, Leclerc has fired a warning over to Hamilton, suggesting that the scrutiny that Ferrari drivers face is much higher than any other team on the grid.
"The fact that we are Ferrari in general, whenever something happens at Ferrari, it always creates more of a mess than in any other teams," Leclerc admitted in an interview with Autosport.
"This is where we need to be good, that whenever we are in those moments, we just focus on ourselves, try to take the noise away, learn from it and use it positively. But I hope that we don't have too many of them."
READ MORE: Red Bull stalwart QUITS to join rivals
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
'Consensus' on Dillon's NASCAR playoff appeal revealed
- 31 minutes ago
Max Verstappen opens up on NASCAR star argument
- 1 uur geleden
'What the f**k' - Busch QUESTIONS NASCAR driver after strange Michigan move
- 2 uur geleden
Hamilton fired Ferrari WARNING ahead of 2025 switch
- 3 uur geleden
Ricciardo accused of 'choosing money over racing heart' in SAVAGE dig
- Today 00:00
Kelly Piquet reunited with F1 champion Verstappen
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct