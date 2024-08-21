Hamilton fired Ferrari WARNING ahead of 2025 switch

Mercedes superstar and seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been fired a Ferrari warning ahead of his move to the team in 2025.

Hamilton is set to switch to the Italian outfit ahead of next season, ending his long-term relationship with Mercedes.

READ MORE: Hamilton to run 'failed' Mercedes upgrades at Dutch Grand Prix

At Ferrari, the Brit will attempt to overtake Michael Schumacher and become the sport's only ever eight-time drivers' champion.

Hamilton leads the way in F1 in the all-time list of race victories, pole positions and podiums, and has achieved most of his success with his current Mercedes team.

READ MORE: Hamilton snubbed as AMERICAN F1 star named sexiest driver

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will be team-mates in 2025

Lewis Hamilton sent Ferrari warning

However, Hamilton's 12-season association with the Brackley-based outfit is beginning to draw to a close, and the 39-year-old has already ensured the partnership will end on a high, by claiming two race victories this season.

Those two wins (his 104th and 105th in the sport) were his first since 2021, and have reinvigorated the champion ahead of his move to Ferrari, where he will partner six-time grand prix winner Leclerc.

Now, Leclerc has fired a warning over to Hamilton, suggesting that the scrutiny that Ferrari drivers face is much higher than any other team on the grid.

"The fact that we are Ferrari in general, whenever something happens at Ferrari, it always creates more of a mess than in any other teams," Leclerc admitted in an interview with Autosport.

"This is where we need to be good, that whenever we are in those moments, we just focus on ourselves, try to take the noise away, learn from it and use it positively. But I hope that we don't have too many of them."

READ MORE: Red Bull stalwart QUITS to join rivals

Related