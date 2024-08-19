Legend-made $2.3m Hamilton car for sale at auction

One of Lewis Hamilton's former cars is due to be sold under the hammer at a huge auction.

The 39-year-old started his Formula 1 career in the 2007 season, and has since gone on to become a seven-time world champion, and one of the greatest drivers F1 has ever seen.

Hamilton is set to head to Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season in a last-ditch attempt to try and claim an unprecedented eighth championship title with the most successful team on the grid.

At Ferrari, Hamilton will be under the stewardship of Fred Vasseur, a man who was also the co-founder of Hamilton's GP2 team, working with the Brit as he secured the junior formula title in 2006.

Hamilton's F1 debut

Hamilton's 2006 triumph was ultimately what led to McLaren taking a chance on the then 21-year-old, before one of the greatest rookie F1 seasons ever seen as Hamilton claimed four race victories, and missed out on the world championship by a singular point.

Just months after his GP2 title victory in 2006, however, Hamilton was invited to the Silverstone track to partake in a test with McLaren, driving the team's 2006 F1 car.

The McLaren MP4-21 was the final McLaren car to be designed by Adrian Newey, and had been driven by Kimi Raikkonen, Juan Pablo Montoya and Pedro de la Rosa that season.

Hamilton impressed in the test alongside de la Rosa and a number of other drivers from five different teams.

The Brit finished sixth on day two of the test, within a second of de la Rosa's time, and third on day three, over a tenth up on his Spanish team-mate.

Now, McLaren's 2006 car is up for sale in an auction organised by RM Sotheby's, with the car's current owner asking for over £1.8 million for the privilege of owning a piece of motorsport history.

