Hamilton DOUBT revealed as Verstappen named as Ferrari target

A former racing driver has raised doubt over Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari future as he names Max Verstappen as their target.

The F1 world were shocked when Hamilton announced he would be moving to the Scuderia next season, after a difficult few years at Mercedes.

READ MORE: Red Bull stalwart QUITS to join rivals

Hamilton suffered 56 races without a win, the longest streak of his career until he achieved a spectacular victory at Silverstone.

Whilst Mercedes’ improvement will come as a relief to the Brit, they are now quicker than Ferrari, who have not won a race since the Monaco Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has secured two victories with Mercedes in his final season
Ferrari's last win was at the Monaco Grand Prix

Will Lewis Hamilton win an eighth world title with Ferrari?

If Hamilton were to win a title with Ferrari, it would be a record-breaking eighth, a feat no other driver has managed.

However, Dutch racing driver, Tom Coronel, doubts Hamilton can claim a title at the Scuderia, instead lauding Max Verstappen as Ferrari’s only chance.

“Lewis Hamilton is and remains a top driver, who could unexpectedly win a world title. And I would wish that for him with all my heart,” Coronel said for Formule1.nl via Autosprint.

“He recently won in Belgium and before that in Silverstone, for the ninth time. Everything went well, he did it.

“I can’t wait for Lewis to join Ferrari. I think it was a masterstroke by Ferrari to take him, but of course they would have preferred Max.”

READ MORE: 'Extraordinary' meeting set up as FIA announce points change decision

Will Max Verstappen ever move to Ferrari?

“Ferrari can become world champion only with Max, they will not succeed with Hamilton,” he added.

“Hammer is the second choice, but the second is better than the third. You know that Hamilton is preparing to say goodbye, because after Ferrari he will retire.

“The red Ferrari is a forbidden dream for every driver, but you can bet that he will wake up sweaty a few times during the next year. Because he will be chasing Mercedes with his red Ferrari.”

READ MORE: Formula 1 announce NEW Las Vegas partnership

