FIA president WARNS F1 personnel over 'abuse'

A warning has been issued to F1 teams and drivers by the FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem regarding the abuse of race officials.

Whilst the stewards can often be unpopular with drivers and teams, fans' discontent with their decisions have escalated to online abuse.

Fernando Alonso's chief mechanic suggested double standards were at play when stewards issued their verdicts on two similar incidents.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, took serious issue with decisions at the Hungarian Grand Prix, and at the end of the race suggested the stewards should see the FIA's medical delegate to be checked rather than himself.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem is president of the FIA

Max Verstappen took serious issue with the stewards in Hungary

What is the warning to F1 personnel?

Following examples such as the aforementioned, the FIA announced future updates to the International Sporting Code (ISC) at the recent World Motorsport Council meeting.

The proposed changes would "redefine the definition of ‘misconduct’ within the ISC following recognition that there have been an increasing number of incidents in which high profile participants have made statements towards officials that incite abuse."

Online abuse and hate speech will also be directly referenced in the code.

Now, Ben Sulayem has indicated that incited abuse includes that from fans on social media.

The FIA announced updates to the International Sporting Code to reflect recent abuse

A statement on his Instagram story said that investigations have found a direct link between negative comments from drivers and team members and increased hate directed towards officials on social media.

Referencing the ISC alterations, he added: "This change will ensure further support for the FIA Officials and Volunteers who dedicate their time to improving our sport, keeping it safe and fair.

"Our Stewards must be prepared to show strength when combatting this form of abuse, and they have my full support, and the support of our international Sporting Code, when making their decisions.

"I urge them to show that the FIA will not allow abuse of any kind within our sport."

