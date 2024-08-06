close global

Norris CHARMS social media in beautiful puppy video

McLaren star Lando Norris struggled to hold back the tears during an adorable surprise encounter.

With the Formula 1 season midway through its summer break, the Brit has been enjoying some down time following a chaotic first section of the year.

Norris' exceptional performances in 2024 have seen him emerge as an unlikely challenger to Max Verstappen's throne, having secured seven podium finishes, in addition to clinching a stunning maiden win in Miami.

Though the Red Bull star remains the firm favourite to retain his drivers' title, Norris may yet have reason to celebrate come the end of the year, with McLaren well-placed to collect the constructors' crown.

Norris, along with team-mate Oscar Piastri, has consistently got the better of Verstappen and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, meaning the pressure is building on the reigning champions.

McLaren star stunned by surprise visit

Norris may have been the surprise package of this year's championship, but it was the 24-year-old who was left stunned after recently being given the opportunity to make some new four-legged friends.

The self-proclaimed dog-lover was delighted to welcome some furry visitors from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home to the McLaren headquarters, and was visibly overwhelmed as he was introduced to the cute pups.

"You made me cry," he laughed. 'What a little surprise! I was expecting people, not dogs, and for those of you who know, I'm a big dog-lover, so it made me want a dog even more."

Norris is not the only F1 star with a soft spot for canines, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton having already brought their much-loved pets along to several grands prix this season.

x