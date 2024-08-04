Former F1 boss makes Mercedes FINANCIAL demand after Russell disqualification

A former Formula 1 team boss has demanded that Mercedes chief Toto Wolff pay George Russell after he was disqualified at the Belgian Grand Prix.

After 44 grueling laps at Spa, Russell was the man to take the chequered flag, pulling off an audacious one-stop strategy that he called himself to beat team-mate Lewis Hamilton in a team one-two.

However, a few hours after the race, it was revealed that Russell was under investigation for his car being underweight in random checks undertaken by stewards at the end of the race.

It was later revealed that his W15 car was 1.5kg under the 798kg minimum weight during post-race checks, and the Brit was disqualified, promoting team-mate Hamilton from 2nd to 1st.

George Russell celebrated victory in Belgium

George Russell was then disqualified after the race had finished

Will Russell get a win bonus?

Many described Russell's initial victory as the best win of his career to date, with the 26-year-old having claimed two previous F1 wins. However, Mercedes' mistake left the Brit not even able to take home a single point from the Belgian GP, in what he described as a 'heartbreaking' moment.

Now, former F1 boss Eddie Jordan has suggested that Mercedes should still pay Russell his win bonus, as a show of respect for what the 26-year-old managed to achieve during the race.

"There is no real right way and there's no real wrong way on this one," Jordan said on the Formula for Success podcast when asked by David Coulthard whether Russell would be paid a win bonus.

"And it comes down to compassion and it comes down to the relationship with the driver and the team and just generally.

"I know Toto. Toto is not a poor man. And he's very astute and very careful. He sees in George a world champion going forward.

"Why not pay him the money? If there's a genuine mistake, which it looks as if it is, that's what he said in his press release. Pay him the money.

"George is not going to miss his next meal over whether he gets it or not. But the reality is you're Mercedes, you're a top team and you've been surprised how great this driver is. Pay him."

