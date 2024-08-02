Schumacher announced for STUNNING return to racing

Ralf Schumacher is set to make a sensational return to racing, teaming up with his son David at the Nürburgring after more than a decade away from the cockpit.

The former Formula 1 driver will join his son at the ADAC Prototype Cup from August 16 to 18, marking a special father-son collaboration.

READ MORE: Red Bull stalwart QUITS to join rivals

Schumacher's return is driven by a personal desire to race alongside his son rather than a full-fledged comeback.

"It can't be called a comeback," Ralf said during a test session to SID. "I just want to race with my son."

Ralf and Michael Schumacher on the podium at the 2005 Hungarian Grand Prix

When will Schumacher race again?

David recently celebrated his first victory in the ADAC GT Masters at the Nürburgring and is thrilled about the opportunity to race with his father, who has always been his supporter.

"I’m incredibly excited about this special weekend with my dad," David said.

The duo will race for US-Racing, a team co-owned by Ralf.

"That’s why I bought the cars," Ralf explained.

"My dad excels at setting up the car," David noted. "But in terms of driving, I should be better."

Ralf agreed, adding, "He has to pull the chestnuts out of the fire."

Seeing a Schumacher make his racing return alongside his son at the Nürburgring in Germany will warm the hearts of motorsport fans around the world.

READ MORE: Sainz OFFICIALLY ends contract saga with two-year deal

Related