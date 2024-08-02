F1 team confirm signing of KEY Red Bull chief

The team responsible for luring Red Bull's sporting director away from his current role have confirmed a deal has now been agreed.

Jonathan Wheatley has been an integral part of the Red Bull's success in Formula 1, helping deliver 13 titles during his time at the team.

The Brit's departure was announced by the reigning constructors' champions on their official website - who revealed he was poised to take over as team principal at Audi - but the news wasn't confirmed by the F1 newcomers until later in the day.

Having completed their takeover of Sauber, the German outfit are preparing for their introduction to the sport in 2026 by securing a number of key signings ahead of their much-anticipated bow.

Jonathan Wheatley is set to join Audi as team principal in 2025

The German team will make their F1 debut in 2026

Audi squad taking shape

Former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has already been announced as the team's new head of the technical department, while experienced Haas star Nico Hulkenberg will make up one half of their driver lineup after agreeing a multi-year contract earlier this season.

In a statement posted on Audi's official website, CEO Gernot Dollner expressed his excitement regarding the team's future.

“I am delighted that we have been able to gain Jonathan Wheatley as Team Principal for our future Formula 1 team,” he said.

“Jonathan has played a major part in many Formula 1 race victories and World Championship titles in his Formula 1 career so far, and has extensive experience in the paddock. He is a very valuable addition to our team.“

Wheatley will team up with former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto next season

He continued: “With the appointment of Jonathan and Mattia we have taken a decisive step towards our entry into Formula 1.

“I am convinced that with the two of them, we have been able to combine an extremely high level of competence for Audi.

"Their experience and their ability will help us to get a foothold quickly in the tough competitive world of Formula 1.“

