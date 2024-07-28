close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
McLaren star 'BOFFED INTO' pit crew member in Spa mistake

McLaren star 'BOFFED INTO' pit crew member in Spa mistake

McLaren star 'BOFFED INTO' pit crew member in Spa mistake

McLaren star 'BOFFED INTO' pit crew member in Spa mistake

Oscar Piastri nearly caused a dangerous incident after making a mistake undertaking his second pit stop at Spa.

The Aussie star sped too quickly into the pits, nearly knocking a member of the pit crew over.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen Spa hopes dashed as Horner addresses Red Bull 'problem'

"He absolutely boffed into the guy with the front jack and it was that man who actually absorbed all of the impact and minimised the effect," Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz said.

"Yes he lost a second and a half, two seconds but great stopping work for that McLaren front jack man, he absolutely took the impact and the McLaren crew dealt really well with Oscar's little mistake."

Piastri's mistake resulted in a slow pit stop, but his race was not hindered by this mistake.

Oscar Piastri finished the Belgian GP in P3

Where did Oscar Piastri finish at Spa?

Charles Leclerc was vulnerable to the quicker McLaren on fresher tyres, with Piastri pulling off a spectacular overtake to claim P3.

He was soon in hot pursuit of the two Mercedes' for the lead, but ran out of laps to snatch his second consecutive race victory.

However, Piastri still earned another podium, and crucially beat his team-mate Lando Norris in P6.

READ MORE: FIA confirm PENALTY after Verstappen incident at Spa

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren Christian Horner Oscar Piastri
F1 Belgian Grand Prix Results Today: Hamilton denied as SHOCK team take 1-2 and Red Bull thrashed in dramatic battle
Belgian Grand Prix

F1 Belgian Grand Prix Results Today: Hamilton denied as SHOCK team take 1-2 and Red Bull thrashed in dramatic battle

  • 2 uur geleden
Hamilton makes SENSATIONAL Belgian GP start after Red Bull battle
Belgian Grand Prix

Hamilton makes SENSATIONAL Belgian GP start after Red Bull battle

  • 3 uur geleden

Latest News

Belgian Grand Prix

FIA disqualify winner to award STUNNING Belgian GP victory to Hamilton

  • 9 minutes ago
Belgian Grand Prix

Mercedes set for shock F1 DISQUALIFICATION as Hamilton left with nervous wait

  • 40 minutes ago
Belgian Grand Prix

F1 Belgian Grand Prix Results Today: Hamilton denied as SHOCK team take 1-2 and Red Bull thrashed in dramatic battle

  • 2 uur geleden
Belgian Grand Prix

McLaren star 'BOFFED INTO' pit crew member in Spa mistake

  • 1 uur geleden
Belgian Grand Prix

F1 2024 Belgian Grand Prix Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for it

  • 3 uur geleden
Belgian Grand Prix

Hamilton makes SENSATIONAL Belgian GP start after Red Bull battle

  • 3 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x