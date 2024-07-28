McLaren star 'BOFFED INTO' pit crew member in Spa mistake

Oscar Piastri nearly caused a dangerous incident after making a mistake undertaking his second pit stop at Spa.

The Aussie star sped too quickly into the pits, nearly knocking a member of the pit crew over.

"He absolutely boffed into the guy with the front jack and it was that man who actually absorbed all of the impact and minimised the effect," Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz said.

"Yes he lost a second and a half, two seconds but great stopping work for that McLaren front jack man, he absolutely took the impact and the McLaren crew dealt really well with Oscar's little mistake."

Piastri's mistake resulted in a slow pit stop, but his race was not hindered by this mistake.

Oscar Piastri finished the Belgian GP in P3

Where did Oscar Piastri finish at Spa?

Charles Leclerc was vulnerable to the quicker McLaren on fresher tyres, with Piastri pulling off a spectacular overtake to claim P3.

He was soon in hot pursuit of the two Mercedes' for the lead, but ran out of laps to snatch his second consecutive race victory.

However, Piastri still earned another podium, and crucially beat his team-mate Lando Norris in P6.

