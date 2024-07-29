Verstappen in FIERY outburst at controversial critics

Max Verstappen has lashed out after recent criticism with a fiery outburst at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The champion came under scrutiny for his antics at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he delivered a tirade of X-rated team radio messages to his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase.

Verstappen hit out at Red Bull’s strategy as he languished behind the McLarens for most of the race, before his frustrations culminated in a collision with Lewis Hamilton.

Attempting an overtake into Turn 1, the Dutchman locked up and launched his car into the air, with the stewards placing him under investigation.

The Hungarian Grand Prix was difficult for Max Verstappen

Christian Horner initiated 'clear the air talk's between Verstappen and Lambiase

Max Verstappen defiant over sim racing activities

The night before the grand prix Verstappen took part in the ‘24 Hours of Spa’ sim racing event until 3am, with his critics suggesting the late night impacted his performance on-track.

According to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner he initiated ‘clear the air talks’ between Verstappen and Lambiase on the Thursday before the Belgian GP.

The pair had reportedly put the race behind them, with Horner likening the situation to ‘counselling’.

This newfound stability within the Red Bull team had an impact at Spa, with Verstappen and Sergio Perez impressing in qualifying – although they finished fourth (Verstappen) and seventh (Perez) in the race.

After receiving criticism the past week, Verstappen was defiant over team radio, hitting back at the critics of his sim racing hobby.

“Last week I drove in the rain a lot, in the simulator here at Spa,” he said. "Being on the sim is not so bad after all, while most people are nagging about that. They can go to hell.”

