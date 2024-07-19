Mercedes suffer MASSIVE computer outage at Hungarian Grand Prix
The Mercedes Formula 1 garage has been struck by an unusual issue ahead of practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
The world outside of the paddock woke up to carnage Friday morning as a huge IT outage caused widespread issues; grounding flights, impacting banks and even the Mercedes F1 team.
Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike offers systems to a wide range of companies across the globe and also happens to be a Mercedes sponsor.
Following the issue, which was reportedly caused by an update implemented by CrowdStrike, Mercedes confirmed they were facing computer issues themselves.
Mercedes have appeared strong at the Hungaroring in the past, taking pole position for the last four grands prix there.
As reported by racefans, "The problem is also understood to have affected machines being used for Mercedes’ engine customers McLaren, Aston Martin and Williams."
“We are working closely with our partners at CrowdStrike to mitigate any impact,” Mercedes’ spokesperson confirmed.
Mercedes appeared to be functioning as normal in FP1, whereas the Sky Sports F1 broadcast still faced issues, unable to deliver the onboard data they would usually provide.
