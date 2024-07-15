F1 star reveals key factor in RETIREMENT decision
Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has revealed a key factor in his decision to step away from the sport in 2018.
The Spanish star decided it was time to hang up his racing gloves and boots six years ago after a torrid time with McLaren, for whom he was never in contention for another championship.
Following his 'retirement', Alonso went on to add another Le Mans 24-Hour win to his long list of achievements in 2019 and also competed in the infamously grueling Dakar Rally in 2020.
Eventually, in 2021, Alonso returned to F1 with Alpine, but the former champion has now revealed a key factor in his decision to leave the sport in the first place.
Why did Fernando Alonso retire from F1 in 2018?
Whilst Alonso is infamous for his radio messages regarding the Honda engine at the beginning of the hybrid era, one team that nailed that aspect of the regulations were Mercedes.
As a result, the Brackley-based outfit largely dominated the sport, winning eight consecutive constructors' titles between 2014 and 2021 and the drivers' title in all but one of those seasons.
That dominance has been referred to as an influencing factor in Alonso's 2018 decision.
"In 2018, when I stopped, I felt it was too predictable," Alonso explained to Marca.
"The dominance of Mercedes was too much to really enjoy being part of the grid.
"We were just actors in Mercedes' movie, unable to fight at any point."
As mentioned above, Alonso returned to F1 in 2021, and after two years with Alpine, made the switch to Aston Martin, where he scooped up multiple podiums in 2023.
The Spaniard is set to remain in the sport for the foreseeable future, too, having signed a fresh deal with the Silverstone-based outfit earlier this season.

