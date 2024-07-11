Controversial NASCAR Xfinity driver dropped by team

Controversial NASCAR Xfinity series driver Hailie Deegan has parted ways from her AM Racing team midway through the season.

The young racer had raced once in the series back in 2022 before being picked up for her rookie season at the start of 2024, but hasn't made it through the campaign after a series of sub-par results.

READ MORE: NASCAR team DROPS Hooters as sponsor

Deegan failed to pick up a single top-ten finish in her 17 starts this season, only finishing inside the top 20 four times to earn an overall position of 28th - which will obviously drop as the second half of the calendar continues without her.

The 22-year-old, daughter of extreme sports legend Brian Deegan, became a controversial figure when driving in the ARCA Menards series for her aggressive style of driving, which saw her spin a number of rivals - with one veteran claiming she drives 'like she's a spoiled rotten little baby'.

READ MORE: Fortnite releases EXCITING NASCAR feature

Deegan: I had hope for Xfinity Series

In a statement on Twitter, Deegan wrote: “Beginning this season, I had a lot of excitement and hope in taking my next step in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. It’s something I’ve been working towards for years and always dreamt about. I worked hard to prepare for this season after the ream pursued me to drive their car.

Unfortunately, it has not turned out the way that I expected. There are always several reasons within a race team as to why things do or do not work, but sadly our goals no longer align. With that being said, myself and AM Racing will be parting ways.

“The only thing I am focused on is getting back to being competitive. That is ALL that matters to me. I’m working as quick as possible to find the best opportunities to get back on the track.”

The team's own statement read: “We are grateful for Hailie’s contribution and dedication as the driver of the No. 15 Mustang during her time with the race team. We wish Hailie the best in her future endeavors and look forward to her continued success on and off the track.”

READ MORE: Bowman shares EPIC morning after pool party snap following NASCAR win

Related