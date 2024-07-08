Bowman shares EPIC morning after pool party snap following NASCAR win
Bowman shares EPIC morning after pool party snap following NASCAR win
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 winner Alex Bowman kept his promise to celebrate in style following his victory at the Chicago Street Course.
The 31-year-old mastered the mixed conditions to beat out the competition in a shortened race following a delay between the first two stages due to the weather.
READ MORE: Grant Park 165 Race Results: Larson DISASTER as Bowman back on top in wet Chicago race
Multiple big names wrecked, including championship leader Kyle Larson, who ploughed into the tire barrier at turn six.
Bowman stayed on the wet tires when others pitted as the track dried, and took the lead on lap 51 before closing out his first road course triumph.
Bowman goes big with celebrations
Victory brought an end to an 80-race drought for Bowman, and there was certainly no shortage of fluids on hand at his post-race celebrations.
Bowman had vowed to celebrate wildly, telling NBC: “We're going to drink so much damn bourbon tonight. "It's going to be a bad deal. I'm probably going to wake up naked on the bathroom floor again."
Exactly where and how clothed Bowman woke up is unclear, but he shared an early morning picture of the celebrations with himself and friends still at a pool party and some still drinking.
On Instagram, he posted a selfie alongside some tired but delighted invitees, writing, "Chicago wins be like 6:46am."
READ MORE: NASCAR team DROPS Hooters as sponsor
Former Hendrick Motorsports driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. commented, "That's how it's done."
There was extra cause for celebration, as Bowmna's 54-point haul from Chicago secured his place in the playoffs.
He will be hoping to recover from any hangover in time for the next Cup Series event, the HighPoint.com 400 on July 14.
READ MORE: Fortnite releases EXCITING NASCAR feature
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR racer announces immediate EXIT from team
- 48 minutes ago
Brad Pitt appears in EMOTIONAL Norris interview as F1 movie production continues
- 1 uur geleden
Ricciardo makes F1 future statement amid Perez struggles and Red Bull rumors
- 2 uur geleden
Bowman shares EPIC morning after pool party snap following NASCAR win
- 3 uur geleden
Why Hamilton's Silverstone mastery marked one of his most magical F1 wins
- Yesterday 22:00
Tributes to 'epic' Hamilton led by Cullen after RECORD-BREAKING victory
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep