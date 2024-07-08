Bowman shares EPIC morning after pool party snap following NASCAR win

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 winner Alex Bowman kept his promise to celebrate in style following his victory at the Chicago Street Course.

The 31-year-old mastered the mixed conditions to beat out the competition in a shortened race following a delay between the first two stages due to the weather.

Multiple big names wrecked, including championship leader Kyle Larson, who ploughed into the tire barrier at turn six.

Bowman stayed on the wet tires when others pitted as the track dried, and took the lead on lap 51 before closing out his first road course triumph.

Bowman goes big with celebrations

Victory brought an end to an 80-race drought for Bowman, and there was certainly no shortage of fluids on hand at his post-race celebrations.

Bowman had vowed to celebrate wildly, telling NBC: “We're going to drink so much damn bourbon tonight. "It's going to be a bad deal. I'm probably going to wake up naked on the bathroom floor again."

Exactly where and how clothed Bowman woke up is unclear, but he shared an early morning picture of the celebrations with himself and friends still at a pool party and some still drinking.

On Instagram, he posted a selfie alongside some tired but delighted invitees, writing, "Chicago wins be like 6:46am."

Former Hendrick Motorsports driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. commented, "That's how it's done."

There was extra cause for celebration, as Bowmna's 54-point haul from Chicago secured his place in the playoffs.

He will be hoping to recover from any hangover in time for the next Cup Series event, the HighPoint.com 400 on July 14.

