Verstappen reveals Hamilton crash caused long-term health issue
Max Verstappen has recently revealed that he suffered ‘vision problems’ after a crash with Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix in 2021.
The pair collided at Copse Corner as Hamilton attempted an overtake for the lead on the opening lap at Silverstone.
Verstappen crashed into the wall, with his rival deemed at fault for the incident, and received a 10-second time penalty.
However, Red Bull remained furious with the collision and proceeded to re-enact the incident with their then reserve driver, Alex Albon, as they lobbied the FIA to impose a tougher penalty on Hamilton.
Verstappen reveals impact of 2021 Silverstone collision
Whilst Verstappen went on to win the 2021 season in controversial fashion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, he has revealed in a recent interview that the crash has had a long-lasting impact on his health.
Speaking to Formule1.nl, the champion opened up that the crash had caused ‘vision problems’, and impacted his 2021 title battle.
“Since my crash in Silverstone, I have struggled with vision problems, especially on bumpy tracks or tracks with lots of billboards along the side,” Verstappen said.
“During the 2021 United States Grand Prix in Austin, I was not only battling Lewis, but also my blurred vision. It felt like I was driving a speedboat at 300 kilometers per hour.”
"I've never said this before, but it was a few laps in that I seriously considered parking the car. It only helped to concentrate on my own breathing, while Lewis was panting in my gate,” the Dutchman added.
“That was an important victory that I urgently needed in the battle for the world championship.”
