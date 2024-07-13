close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Red Bull chief confirms Perez EXIT clause in Red Bull contract

Red Bull chief confirms Perez EXIT clause in Red Bull contract

Red Bull chief confirms Perez EXIT clause in Red Bull contract

Red Bull chief confirms Perez EXIT clause in Red Bull contract

Helmut Marko has recently confirmed Sergio Perez has an exit clause in his Red Bull contract.

The Mexican has been criticised for his recent F1 performances, only scoring 15 points in the past six races.

READ MORE: Horner WARNS Ricciardo over uncertain F1 future

At the British Grand Prix, Perez crashed out in Q1 and started the race in the pitlane, managing a mere P17 at Silverstone.

As the 34-year-old’s performances have worsened, rumours that he could be axed from the team have begun to swirl.

Sergio Perez has not achieved a grand prix podium since China
Will Red Bull's patience with Perez wear thin?

Will Red Bull axe Perez?

Red Bull recently extended Perez’s contract until 2026, however the deal was signed before his performances dipped.

Recent reports suggest that he may have an exit clause in his contract, which means the team could axe him if his performances do not improve.

Whilst Max Verstappen still leads the drivers’ championship, there are now 71 points separating Red Bull and Ferrari in the constructors’.

If the Milton-Keynes outfit lose the constructors it means they receive less prize money, integral to the team’s development in the cost cap era.

Helmut Marko reveals Perez contract exit clause

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has acknowledged the importance of the constructors’ championship to the team and its employees, and that Perez’s contract does contain an exit clause.

“We have a situation where our second driver unfortunately isn’t performing as he should,” Marko said to GrandPrix247. “So we will have an evaluation in the summer break of what we are going to do.”

“All Formula 1 contracts have exit clauses, most of them related to performance or let’s say for the top drivers. As I mentioned before, we will have an evaluation during the summer break and then we will make a decision.”

As Red Bull bosses evaluate Perez’s position in the team, Daniel Ricciardo and reserve driver, Liam Lawson, eagerly wait in the wings for the chance to jump in the Red Bull seat.

READ MORE: McLaren make ANOTHER shock driver lineup announcement

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Ferrari F1 Sergio Perez Helmut Marko
Red Bull RB17: Adrian Newey's £5million hypercar on show at Goodwood
Red Bull RB17

Red Bull RB17: Adrian Newey's £5million hypercar on show at Goodwood

  • July 10, 2024 20:00
Ricciardo makes F1 future statement amid Perez struggles and Red Bull rumors
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo makes F1 future statement amid Perez struggles and Red Bull rumors

  • July 9, 2024 00:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Red Bull chief confirms Perez EXIT clause in Red Bull contract

  • 46 minutes ago
IndyCar

Crucial late safety CHANGE made for IndyCar Iowa visit

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR

NASCAR trio slapped with hard punishment at Pocono

  • 2 uur geleden
IndyCar Series

Hy-Vee IndyCar Doubleheader 2024: Qualifying start times, schedule and how to watch

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR

NASCAR reveal stunning first ELECTRIC car prototype

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 Social

$2.3 million hypercar WRECKED in display event crash

  • Today 17:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x