Red Bull chief confirms Perez EXIT clause in Red Bull contract

Helmut Marko has recently confirmed Sergio Perez has an exit clause in his Red Bull contract.

The Mexican has been criticised for his recent F1 performances, only scoring 15 points in the past six races.

At the British Grand Prix, Perez crashed out in Q1 and started the race in the pitlane, managing a mere P17 at Silverstone.

As the 34-year-old’s performances have worsened, rumours that he could be axed from the team have begun to swirl.

Sergio Perez has not achieved a grand prix podium since China

Will Red Bull axe Perez?

Red Bull recently extended Perez’s contract until 2026, however the deal was signed before his performances dipped.

Recent reports suggest that he may have an exit clause in his contract, which means the team could axe him if his performances do not improve.

Whilst Max Verstappen still leads the drivers’ championship, there are now 71 points separating Red Bull and Ferrari in the constructors’.

If the Milton-Keynes outfit lose the constructors it means they receive less prize money, integral to the team’s development in the cost cap era.

Helmut Marko reveals Perez contract exit clause

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has acknowledged the importance of the constructors’ championship to the team and its employees, and that Perez’s contract does contain an exit clause.

“We have a situation where our second driver unfortunately isn’t performing as he should,” Marko said to GrandPrix247. “So we will have an evaluation in the summer break of what we are going to do.”

“All Formula 1 contracts have exit clauses, most of them related to performance or let’s say for the top drivers. As I mentioned before, we will have an evaluation during the summer break and then we will make a decision.”

As Red Bull bosses evaluate Perez’s position in the team, Daniel Ricciardo and reserve driver, Liam Lawson, eagerly wait in the wings for the chance to jump in the Red Bull seat.

