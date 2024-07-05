F1 2024 British Grand Prix practice times - Brits FLYING as Verstappen drops places

Lando Norris finished first in second practice for the British Grand Prix, topping off a stellar start to the weekend at his home race.

Oscar Piastri trailed his McLaren team-mate in second, with Sergio Perez surprisingly ahead of Max Verstappen in third.

The Haas of Nico Hulkenberg surprised by finishing FP2 in fourth following a strong session, with team-mate Kevin Magnussen a stark contrast at the very bottom of the grid.

Charles Leclerc rounded out the top five despite a tumultuous session for the Ferrari driver after he admitted 'struggling' over team radio.

Earlier in the day, Norris looked comfortable leading the pack, teasing a comeback after his DNF in Austria by going fastest in FP1.

Below are the timesheets from both of Friday’s practice sessions at Silverstone.

F1 FP2 Results: British Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:26.549

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.331

3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.434

4. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.441

5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.601

6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.653

7. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.684

8. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.700

9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.725

10. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.745

11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.823

12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.832

13. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.096

14. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.183

15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.194

16. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.196

17. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.260

18. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.264

19. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.367

20. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.573



F1 FP1 Results: British Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:27.420

2. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.134

3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.211

4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.309

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.318

6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.374

7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.438

8. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.483

9. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.505

10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.554

11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.662

12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.834

13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.057

14. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1.116

15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.170

16. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.229

17. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.315

18. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.658

19. Isack Hadjar [Red Bull] - +1.850

20. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +2.444



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 world champion. The Dutchman has won three world titles in total.

