F1 2024 British Grand Prix practice times - Brits FLYING as Verstappen drops places

Lando Norris finished first in second practice for the British Grand Prix, topping off a stellar start to the weekend at his home race.

Oscar Piastri trailed his McLaren team-mate in second, with Sergio Perez surprisingly ahead of Max Verstappen in third.

The Haas of Nico Hulkenberg surprised by finishing FP2 in fourth following a strong session, with team-mate Kevin Magnussen a stark contrast at the very bottom of the grid.

Charles Leclerc rounded out the top five despite a tumultuous session for the Ferrari driver after he admitted 'struggling' over team radio.

Earlier in the day, Norris looked comfortable leading the pack, teasing a comeback after his DNF in Austria by going fastest in FP1.

Below are the timesheets from both of Friday’s practice sessions at Silverstone.

F1 FP2 Results: British Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:26.549
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.331
3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.434
4. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.441
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.601
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.653
7. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.684
8. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.700
9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.725
10. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.745
11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.823
12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.832
13. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.096
14. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.183
15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.194
16. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.196
17. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.260
18. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.264
19. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.367
20. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.573

F1 FP1 Results: British Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:27.420
2. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.134
3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.211
4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.309
5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.318
6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.374
7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.438
8. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.483
9. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.505
10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.554
11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.662
12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.834
13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.057
14. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1.116
15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.170
16. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.229
17. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.315
18. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.658
19. Isack Hadjar [Red Bull] - +1.850
20. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +2.444

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 world champion. The Dutchman has won three world titles in total.

