Tsunoda handed SERIOUS FIA punishment after radio incident
Tsunoda handed SERIOUS FIA punishment after radio incident
Yuki Tsunoda has been handed a heavy fine after an investigation into language he used at the Austrian Grand Prix.
The Visa Cash App RB driver was dealt a fine of €40,000, half of which is suspended for the rest of the season, permitting he does not reoffend.
READ MORE: Mercedes begin investigation after Hamilton 'sabotage' emails
The FIA stated driver 22, Tsunoda, was in breach of Article 12.2.1 k) of the International Sporting Code for his 'inappropriate comments made on team radio'.
After reviewing evidence, the sports governing body stated: "During the hearing the driver was very apologetic and explained that because English is not his first language he was unaware until after the session what the meaning of the words used is in the English language."
What was the FIA 's reaction to Tsunoda's comments?
The 24-year-old has been known in the past to have an arguably foul-mouthed disposition when racing but had toned it down significantly in recent seasons.
The report continued: "He said that he was horrified when he learned this. He contended that his understanding of the words was different, but acknowledged that this should not be considered as an excuse for what he did.
"The Stewards appreciate the honesty of the driver, but reinforce the fact the words used are offensive and wholly inappropriate.
"To have used such words over a platform that is available to the public amounted to misconduct as defined in Article 20 of the International Sporting Code."
READ MORE: F1 team ANNOUNCE star driver signing on long-term contract
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Tsunoda handed SERIOUS FIA punishment after radio incident
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR star pleased with safety adjustments ahead of Ally 400
- 3 uur geleden
Wolff shares feelings after Hamilton departure to Ferrari
- Today 03:00
Drive to Survive star claims Verstappen MUST 'fight' for victories now
- Today 02:00
Mercedes star BEGS for changes to keep F1 title battle open
- Today 01:00
Ricciardo at THREAT of RB axe before British Grand Prix
- Today 00:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep