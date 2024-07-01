close global

Tsunoda handed SERIOUS FIA punishment after radio incident

Yuki Tsunoda has been handed a heavy fine after an investigation into language he used at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Visa Cash App RB driver was dealt a fine of €40,000, half of which is suspended for the rest of the season, permitting he does not reoffend.

READ MORE: Mercedes begin investigation after Hamilton 'sabotage' emails

The FIA stated driver 22, Tsunoda, was in breach of Article 12.2.1 k) of the International Sporting Code for his 'inappropriate comments made on team radio'.

After reviewing evidence, the sports governing body stated: "During the hearing the driver was very apologetic and explained that because English is not his first language he was unaware until after the session what the meaning of the words used is in the English language."

What was the FIA 's reaction to Tsunoda's comments?

The 24-year-old has been known in the past to have an arguably foul-mouthed disposition when racing but had toned it down significantly in recent seasons.

The report continued: "He said that he was horrified when he learned this. He contended that his understanding of the words was different, but acknowledged that this should not be considered as an excuse for what he did.

"The Stewards appreciate the honesty of the driver, but reinforce the fact the words used are offensive and wholly inappropriate.

"To have used such words over a platform that is available to the public amounted to misconduct as defined in Article 20 of the International Sporting Code."

READ MORE: F1 team ANNOUNCE star driver signing on long-term contract

x