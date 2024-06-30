MAJOR F1 coverage absence revealed with unusual reason

The Sky Sports F1 presenting team have had a notable absence at the Austrian Grand Prix, and now his whereabouts have been revealed.

The team often rotate their pundit lineup, with a variety of ex-racing drivers, team members and Formula 1 legends swapping in and out throughout the long season.

However, one voice that has been a constant for viewers since 2012 has been missing from two grand prix weekends already this season.

Lead commentator David Croft was not behind the microphone in Imola, and is now missing Austria, but he has not been spending all of his time off on the sofa watching the action.

Where is David Croft if not Austria?

Croft, known colloquially by fans and colleagues as 'Crofty', had not missed a race in 16 years before the Emilia Romagna GP earlier in the season.

The commentator said earlier this year that, with the record-breaking length of the F1 season, he wanted to remain “fresh for the whole season," as well as dedicating more time to his family.

BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Harry Benjamin has replaced Croft at both events, and is in line to do so in Azerbaijan later this season.

Croft has been spending his weekend off receiving lectures at a university open day with his son at the University of Nottingham, as per his Instagram account.

"University Open Day number 5 with Crofty Junior," he wrote. "Loving the lectures, don’t understand a lot of it but I never went to Uni and Daniel’s clearly cleverer than his Dad, I hope.

"Good luck to you all trying to choose the best place to study, it’s not easy."

Croft will return next week for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the first of five races between Austria and his next absence in Baku.

