Horner disregards ANY chance of Verstappen move to Mercedes

Christian Horner has issued a strong response to rumours that Max Verstappen may join Mercedes for 2025.
The Red Bull team principal was discussing the situation after the three-time champion confirmed that he will remain with the Austrian outfit next season.
There has been much speculation on the future of the Dutchman in recent months, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff making no secret of his admiration for the reigning champion.
Speaking after the Spanish Grand Prix, Wolff admitted his team were hoping to 'convince' the 26-year-old - whose contract is up in 2026 - to switch sides.
Red Bull boss shrugs off ongoing 'noise'
Mercedes' interest in Verstappen surfaced after their star driver and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton announced that he would be leaving the Brackley-based outfit to join Ferrari in 2025.
Speaking to media ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, Horner questioned the motives behind the 'noise' being generated by Hamilton's current employers, and suggested that their pursuit of Verstappen may be a 'distraction tactic' to remove the focus from potential problems with their car.
“It only reaffirms everything that we already know,” Horner said in response to Verstappen confirming he will be part of the team next year.
“Max is an important part of our team. He’s had all of his victories and podiums in Red Bull Racing cars, his three World Championships so far.
"We know what the future looks like. Obviously a lot of noise been made about him going elsewhere, and sometimes one just thinks that that’s a distraction tactic that’s just thrown in.
"You have to question, what are the motives behind that?
"The driver that’s created all the movement in the market [Lewis Hamilton] had all the information about the engines and 2026 regulations and so on, and chose to leave and left a vacancy at Mercedes, which is why there has now been a little bit of speculation as to who will fill that seat – but it won’t be Max Verstappen.”
