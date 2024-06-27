close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Police share FINAL verdict on Hamilton 'sabotage' case

Police share FINAL verdict on Hamilton 'sabotage' case

Police share FINAL verdict on Hamilton 'sabotage' case

Police share FINAL verdict on Hamilton 'sabotage' case

An ongoing investigation regarding claims that Lewis Hamilton was being 'sabotaged' by his Mercedes team has received a new development.

The news follows an impressive performance at the Spanish Grand Prix, where both Silver Arrows finished inside the top four.

READ MORE: Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner

The build-up to the Barcelona event, however, was marred by speculation surrounding the team.

On June 12, an anonymous email was sent to individuals across the paddock, as well as several members of the media.

Within it, accusations were made that some within Mercedes were making deliberate efforts to sabotage Hamilton's car, in what is his final season with the Brackley-based outfit before he makes the switch to Ferrari.

Team principal Toto Wolff was quick to shoot down any suggestions that this was the case, and confirmed the matter was being dealt with by the police.

“People can’t hide behind their phones or their computers and abuse teams or drivers in a way like this," he said. "I don’t know what some of the conspiracy theorist and lunatics think out there."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was furious with the allegations made
Lewis Hamilton is in his final year at Mercedes before he joins Ferrari

'No criminal offences committed'

It's not the first time that the subject of team bias has surfaced, after Hamilton himself previously hinted that there may be favouritism being shown towards his team-mate, something Wolff also strongly rejected at the time.

In the latest development, police have now confirmed that no criminal offences were committed by the sender.

As reported by BBC Sport, a spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Northamptonshire Police received a report on 12 June regarding an email that had been circulated within the Mercedes AMG F1 Team.

"No criminal offences were found to have been committed. However, advice was given regarding any further emails the team may receive."

READ MORE: Ex-F1 boss shares DISLIKE for Verstappen hobby

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Toto Wolff Spanish Grand Prix Silver Arrows
Verstappen set for MASSIVE blow in F1 title race
Latest F1 News

Verstappen set for MASSIVE blow in F1 title race

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 champion shares DIM view of team prospects
Latest F1 News

F1 champion shares DIM view of team prospects

  • Yesterday 20:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Police share FINAL verdict on Hamilton 'sabotage' case

  • 19 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Las Vegas prepared for 2024 F1 race after teething issues

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Verstappen set for MASSIVE blow in F1 title race

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

F1 journalist claims Andretti will NOT buy rival team

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Mercedes begin investigation after Hamilton 'sabotage' emails

  • Today 01:00
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Former F1 star shares BELIEF in Ricciardo despite poor 2024 form

  • Today 00:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x