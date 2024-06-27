Police share FINAL verdict on Hamilton 'sabotage' case

An ongoing investigation regarding claims that Lewis Hamilton was being 'sabotaged' by his Mercedes team has received a new development.

The news follows an impressive performance at the Spanish Grand Prix, where both Silver Arrows finished inside the top four.

The build-up to the Barcelona event, however, was marred by speculation surrounding the team.

On June 12, an anonymous email was sent to individuals across the paddock, as well as several members of the media.

Within it, accusations were made that some within Mercedes were making deliberate efforts to sabotage Hamilton's car, in what is his final season with the Brackley-based outfit before he makes the switch to Ferrari.

Team principal Toto Wolff was quick to shoot down any suggestions that this was the case, and confirmed the matter was being dealt with by the police.

“People can’t hide behind their phones or their computers and abuse teams or drivers in a way like this," he said. "I don’t know what some of the conspiracy theorist and lunatics think out there."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was furious with the allegations made

Lewis Hamilton is in his final year at Mercedes before he joins Ferrari

'No criminal offences committed'

It's not the first time that the subject of team bias has surfaced, after Hamilton himself previously hinted that there may be favouritism being shown towards his team-mate, something Wolff also strongly rejected at the time.

In the latest development, police have now confirmed that no criminal offences were committed by the sender.

As reported by BBC Sport, a spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Northamptonshire Police received a report on 12 June regarding an email that had been circulated within the Mercedes AMG F1 Team.

"No criminal offences were found to have been committed. However, advice was given regarding any further emails the team may receive."

