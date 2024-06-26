Reasons for SECRET Verstappen Red Bull test revealed

Red Bull have explained the reasons behind Max Verstappen's participation in a private test ahead of last weekend's Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.

The Dutchman made it three wins in a row in Barcelona, taking the lead on Lap 3 from George Russell, who had surged to the front after an incredible start.

After passing his Mercedes rival, Verstappen saw out the rest of the race comfortably, finishing ahead of Lando Norris and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The result extended the 26-year-old's lead at the top of the drivers' standings to 69 points, with McLaren ace Norris replacing Charles Leclerc as his nearest challenger.

Max Verstappen won his third straight Spanish Grand Prix last weekend

Verstappen pipped Lando Norris to P1 in Barcelona

World champion tests title-winning car

Prior to Sunday's showpiece at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, it was revealed that the reigning world champion had tested out an old Red Bull model at Imola.

Now, chief engineer Paul Monaghan, has explained why the team were eager to get their star man out on track in the RB18 which delivered his 2022 title.

“We really try to give Max a reference from a previous car,” Monaghan said, as reported by Motorsport Week.

“When you’re trying to assess the strengths and weaknesses of a current car, his reference is the current car and you might say, ‘oh well in previous years we’ve had this, we’ve had that’.

“Have we really because we haven’t run them at the same time?

“So, in taking that car out, we try to give Max a reference to judge it from and he’s been able to give us feedback from that. It’s up to us what we do.”

