Hamilton speaks on Ferrari 'regrets' as Mercedes bounce back
Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has discussed the idea that he might regret dumping Mercedes for Ferrari for 2025.
Hamilton and Mercedes won six drivers' titles together between 2014-2020, but since regulations changes in 2022 have been unable to hit those heights again.
The 2024 season has been particularly difficult for Hamilton, frequently outpaced by team-mate George Russell in qualifying and often bemoaning the pace of his Mercedes, trialling various setups over a grand prix weekend trying to chase performance, often to no avail.
Now, though, Mercedes appear to finally be on the right track again and appear to have significantly narrowed the performance gap to their rivals.
Are Mercedes finally competitive again?
Since introducing upgrades to Hamilton’s W15 in Canada, Mercedes have caught up with the leading pack standing on the podium of the last two grands prix.
Meanwhile, Hamilton’s future team have not achieved a podium since the Monaco Grand Prix.
In an interview with the Telegraph the Brit was asked if he had any regrets moving to Ferrari following Mercedes’ current upturn in performance.
“No, not at all,” said Hamilton.
“I love Mercedes. I have been with Mercedes since I was 13 and I will always be a fan and a supporter of them.
“My job right now is to work as hard as I can with the crew that I have to try and move and develop the car in the right direction.
“Whatever course and trajectory the team is on for next year, there are things I hopefully will have been a part of and I am proud of that.
“My job next year will be to start with the other team, and they are doing a great job. They have had a difficult couple of races but let’s not forget they had a race win in Monaco [last month].
“I don’t know what is wrong with their car and why they are in the position they are in. But it doesn’t make me second-guess my decision at all.”
