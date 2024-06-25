Mercedes boss provides Hamilton replacement update after CRUCIAL FIA rule change
A 17-year-old Formula 2 star has been the subject of heavy speculation so far this year, as Mercedes bid to find a replacement for Lewis Hamilton.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli is one of several drivers in the hunt for one of the sport's premiere seats.
The Italian, who currently competes in F2 with Prema, is highly rated by the Brackley-based team and has had a number of tests in Mercedes machinery in preparation for F1.
It had even been rumoured that the team were looking to get him in at Williams to replace Logan Sargeant as early as Imola and that they were looking to obtain a super license for the 17-year-old via special circumstances.
FIA change super license rule
The rules had stated that in order to obtain a super license to compete in Friday practice sessions or to compete in a Grand Prix, a driver needed to be at least 18-year-old and hold a valid driving license.
However, that clause has now been removed and it now states that “at the sole discretion of the FIA, a driver judged to have recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition may be granted a Super Licence at the age of 17 years old”.
This now means that, theoretically, Antonelli – who turns 18 in August – is now eligible to race in F1 and speaking ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was asked for his reaction to the decision.
“The president of the FIA always had the ability and discretion of letting a driver drive, if you believe that the performance was good enough,” he said.
“I think the change of regulations isn’t [about] Antonelli, it is generally to make sure that drivers with the right pedigree, CVs, success and maturity are able to race in F1, rather than a birth date. I think that was the right decision.”
But despite the rule change, Wolff refused to outline when the Italian will make his F1 debut.
“Whatever that means for Kimi,” he added. “We’re leaving the second seat [alongside George Russell] open for the moment, we don’t want to take a decision”.
“He’s doing a great job in testing with us in F1, he’s good in F2 – the team mate [Ferrari-backed Oliver Bearman] is the benchmark. So yeah, we’re observing.”
