Ferrari star showcases his music talent in remarkable Monaco GP video
Charles Leclerc has demonstrated how his talents extend beyond driving in a new video on his YouTube channel.
The six-time race winner added his latest victory - his first in nearly two years - last time out at the Monaco Grand Prix.
It was an emotional weekend for the 26-year-old, who finally won his home race after years of misfortune around the streets of Monte Carlo.
He has now closed the gap in the championship to leader Max Verstappen to just 31 points, as Ferrari and McLaren continue to narrow the gap to reigning constructors' championship winners Red Bull.
What other talents has Leclerc shown off?
Leclerc has had several eye-catching off track moments of late, notably introducing his puppy Leo to the F1 paddock.
He is also known to love music - both listening to and producing it himself. Earlier this year he even released his own EP in collaboration with French pianist Sofiane Pamart.
Now, in a new YouTube video documenting his weekend at the recent Monaco Grand Prix, he has shed further light on his sonic abilities.
Leclerc was captured demonstrating his talents on both the guitar and piano ahead of the on track action.
Those home comforts may well have helped the local hero to victory, and he will be hoping to keep hitting the right notes on track as he looks to catch Verstappen in the race for the championship.
