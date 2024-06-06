Verstappen and Ricciardo's rivalry resurfaces in Red Bull challenge

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were embroiled in a Red Bull war during a team challenge on social media.

The duo were Red Bull team-mates when the Dutchman first joined from 2016-2018, initially an evenly matched pairing.

Ricciardo was formerly the number one driver at the team, but as Verstappen’s talent emerged the two became increasingly competitive.

Their rivalry came to a head during the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix where both drivers’ collided into each other, and ended their race.

What happened to Daniel Ricciardo?

Since their Red Bull partnership, the drivers’ have had two completely different career trajectories.

Verstappen has led one of the most dominant eras in F1 history, achieving three back-to-back world titles with Red Bull.

Ricciardo, on the other hand, has hopped from team to team, struggling against Lando Norris at McLaren and finding himself without a seat for 2023.

However, Ricciardo returned to the Red Bull family after being announced as their third driver, leading to a full-time return with Alpha Tauri - now Visa Cash App RB.

The Aussie’s troubles are far from behind him, with his performances dipping once again at RB.

Daniel Ricciardo has had a difficult start to 2024

Ricciardo has been outclassed by team-mate Tsunoda throughout the 2024 season, with the Japanese driver achieving consistent Q3 appearances and points finishes.

Recently, Ricciardo and Verstappen's rivalry was revived during a DIY raft building challenge for social media with all the Red Bull drivers during the Monaco Grand Prix.

All four Red Bull and RB drivers went up against one another, racing miniature versions of themselves across the Monaco Red Bull Energy Station pool.

Predictably, chaos ensued with Verstappen and Tsunoda blaming one another for their makeshift rafts going awry in a very light hearted competition.

