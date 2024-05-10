Motorsport star heralds Netflix's new racing series following DtS success
Motorsport star heralds Netflix's new racing series following DtS success
There is a great deal of excitement surrounding the news that Netflix is set to release another mini-series offering a behind-the-scenes look at motorsport.
Following the success of Drive to Survive in attracting a new generation of fans to Formula 1, the streaming giant hopes its upcoming documentary on the all-female category of the sport will have a similar impact.
READ MORE: Ricciardo lands new role after NIGHTMARE Miami GP
F1 Academy held their inaugural campaign in 2023, replacing the W series, in a bid to encourage female inclusivity in motorsport, with British driver Abbi Pulling impressing as she finished fifth in the drivers' standings.
The 21-year-old has now shared her delight that Netflix have made the decision to shine a spotlight on what she believes is a 'great time' for women's motorsport.
Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, Pulling said: “It's great that they're putting us on that platform, putting us on Netflix, and having people follow us around, showing the behind the scenes of what it is like to be a racing driver.
"It's not just getting in and out of the car - there's so much more that goes on, arguably 10 times more off track work than it is on track.
“So it's great that it's bringing a light to it, and yeah, just women's sport in general, not just female as a motorsport, women's sport as a whole. And it's a great time to be a woman in motorsport, I think."
She added: "It's very intense, to say the least. You get out the car, and straight away, there's a boom - you're hitting your head on a boom."
READ MORE: Hamilton hits new F1 low after Miami as UK has new star
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 team issues Sainz 'deadline' as Ferrari man weighs up his next move
- 5 minutes ago
Motorsport star heralds Netflix's new racing series following DtS success
- 1 uur geleden
Jos Verstappen admits Red Bull's future is 'not good' after Newey loss
- 2 uur geleden
Red Bull announce NEW car to be unveiled mid-season
- 3 uur geleden
US F1 fans in line for MAJOR Vegas Grand Prix ticket boost
- Yesterday 20:00
Pirelli boss reveals why a tire war in F1 could be 'fantastic'
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul