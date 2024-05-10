Motorsport star heralds Netflix's new racing series following DtS success

close global

There is a great deal of excitement surrounding the news that Netflix is set to release another mini-series offering a behind-the-scenes look at motorsport.

Following the success of Drive to Survive in attracting a new generation of fans to Formula 1, the streaming giant hopes its upcoming documentary on the all-female category of the sport will have a similar impact.

READ MORE: Ricciardo lands new role after NIGHTMARE Miami GP

F1 Academy held their inaugural campaign in 2023, replacing the W series, in a bid to encourage female inclusivity in motorsport, with British driver Abbi Pulling impressing as she finished fifth in the drivers' standings.

Abbi Pulling finished fifth in the inaugural F1 Academy Championship
Drive to Survive has brought in a new generation of F1 fans

The 21-year-old has now shared her delight that Netflix have made the decision to shine a spotlight on what she believes is a 'great time' for women's motorsport.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, Pulling said: “It's great that they're putting us on that platform, putting us on Netflix, and having people follow us around, showing the behind the scenes of what it is like to be a racing driver.

"It's not just getting in and out of the car - there's so much more that goes on, arguably 10 times more off track work than it is on track.

“So it's great that it's bringing a light to it, and yeah, just women's sport in general, not just female as a motorsport, women's sport as a whole. And it's a great time to be a woman in motorsport, I think."

She added: "It's very intense, to say the least. You get out the car, and straight away, there's a boom - you're hitting your head on a boom."

READ MORE: Hamilton hits new F1 low after Miami as UK has new star

