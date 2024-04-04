Ex-Verstappen team-mate reveals 'mind games' with Hamilton
Ex-Verstappen team-mate reveals 'mind games' with Hamilton
Max Verstappen's former performance coach has revealed the 'mind games' that played out behind the scenes during the dramatic 2021 season.
Max Verstappen and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton went toe-to-toe in a relentless pursuit of the world championship.
READ MORE: Mercedes set to replace KEY partnership with $12.5m deal
It was a fight which went down to the very last lap of the final race, decided by a controversial call from then-race director Michael Masi that gifted Verstappen a dramatic victory and his maiden championship title.
However beyond the on-track battle, the rivalry between Verstappen and Hamilton extended to a fascinating psychological battle.
READ MORE: Verstappen speaks to rumors of Red Bull 'fear' over future
'Mind games' emerge in Verstappen-Hamilton rivalry
Former performance coach for Max Verstappen, Brad Scanes has shed light on this aspect of the competition in a recent interview on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast.
Scanes, who witnessed the intensity of the Verstappen-Hamilton fight firsthand, spoke about the 'mind games' that became a natural part of their rivalry.
"As someone in sport, working in sport, I consider myself extremely lucky to be a part of that season," he said.
"We just witnessed two of the best go at it head-to-head, neck and neck, and you don't often get that opportunity.
"It's the little things they'll try and do to get one over each other. In the cool down room after a race, who could be the longest to get ready and take the most time.
"And it's those little mind games that those two were playing with each other."
READ MORE: Mercedes team boss claims F1 has a 'MASSIVE problem' after FIA investigation
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Vettel reveals hopes of driving in LEGENDARY race
- 37 minutes ago
Leclerc teases new racing type after Mario Kart criticism
- 1 uur geleden
Verstappen ally reveals straight-talking secret to success
- 2 uur geleden
Ex-Verstappen team-mate reveals 'mind games' with Hamilton
- 3 uur geleden
Mercedes chief in SURPRISE decision before Japanese Grand Prix
- Today 06:00
Suspended Horner accuser 'scared and intimidated' as saga continues
- Today 05:00