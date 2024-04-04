Ex-Verstappen team-mate reveals 'mind games' with Hamilton

Max Verstappen's former performance coach has revealed the 'mind games' that played out behind the scenes during the dramatic 2021 season.

Max Verstappen and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton went toe-to-toe in a relentless pursuit of the world championship.

It was a fight which went down to the very last lap of the final race, decided by a controversial call from then-race director Michael Masi that gifted Verstappen a dramatic victory and his maiden championship title.

However beyond the on-track battle, the rivalry between Verstappen and Hamilton extended to a fascinating psychological battle.

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a fierce battle with Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen is in dominant form currently

'Mind games' emerge in Verstappen-Hamilton rivalry

Former performance coach for Max Verstappen, Brad Scanes has shed light on this aspect of the competition in a recent interview on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast.

Scanes, who witnessed the intensity of the Verstappen-Hamilton fight firsthand, spoke about the 'mind games' that became a natural part of their rivalry.

"As someone in sport, working in sport, I consider myself extremely lucky to be a part of that season," he said.

Brad Scanes stopped working with Max Verstappen in 2023

"We just witnessed two of the best go at it head-to-head, neck and neck, and you don't often get that opportunity.

"It's the little things they'll try and do to get one over each other. In the cool down room after a race, who could be the longest to get ready and take the most time.

"And it's those little mind games that those two were playing with each other."

