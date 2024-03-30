Ferrari star embarks on new culinary 'adventure' with Milan ice cream store
Charles Leclerc is well-known for adding a little zest to his life outside of F1 - keeping fans intrigued with his eclectic pursuits, which have even included playing the piano and spending time in music studios.
While his on-track prowess has notably surged since last year, it's his off-track
According to reports from Milano Today, the Monegasque star is poised to unveil an artisanal ice cream haven christened 'LEC' in Milan.
Plans are underway for the brand's grand debut, scheduled for mid-April.
Despite the buzz surrounding Leclerc's latest entrepreneurial escapade, details remain shrouded in secrecy, with the driver opting to keep the finer points under wraps for now.
Last year, Leclerc underlined the importance of striking a balance as a professional athlete, acknowledging the occasional indulgence in guilty pleasures and business ventures away from F1.
“A very special project for me: a new, big adventure undertaken outside the racing circuit," he said.
"As a professional athlete, it’s crucial for me to maintain a healthy lifestyle where my performance is strongly linked to dedication, training, and physical fitness.
"However, this doesn’t prevent me from indulging in a few guilty pleasures, especially one food that I adore. Perhaps you’ve already guessed which one.”
With that, Leclerc is set to join the ranks of racing luminaries venturing into the culinary world, following the trailblazing path set by Lewis Hamilton.
Hamilton, renowned for his own diverse portfolio of ventures, notably unveiled a plant-based burger sanctuary, 'Neat', in New York City last year.
Now, the countdown is on until mid-April (rumoured to be April 11th), when the project is slated to make its grand debut at the esteemed Salone del Mobile. It is then that the precise location and inaugural address of the Ferrari star's new venture will finally be unveiled to the public.
