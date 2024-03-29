close global

Ferrari race winner Sainz reveals inspiring appendix surgery pictures

Carlos Sainz amazed fans with his astonishing recovery from serious surgery to clinch victory in Australia within a whirlwind 16-day period.

Against all odds, the Ferrari driver defied expectations by swiftly returning to the cockpit, effectively halting Max Verstappen's incredible winning streak.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton engineer backs Vasseur for great partnership

At Melbourne's Albert Park, Sainz led Ferrari to a resounding 1-2 finish just a fortnight after undergoing an emergency appendectomy.

Following his surgery, the Spaniard was forced to sit out the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with British rookie Oliver Bearman stepping in to fill his shoes.

Carlos Sainz clinched victory in Australia just 16 days after major surgery

Carlos Sainz: From surgery to victory in two weeks

However, Sainz made a stunning comeback for the Australian Grand Prix, capitalising on Verstappen's first retirement in 43 races to secure his third race win.

Sainz has now shared insight into his challenging journey, including his hospitalisation in Jeddah and subsequent recovery, through a series of social media photos.

Despite medical advice recommending several weeks of rest post-surgery, Sainz returned to the track for FP1 in Australia after just 14 days, ultimately clinching victory with his stomach still tender from the procedure.

His remarkable achievement not only underscores his resilience but also shows his unwavering determination to triumph against all odds.

Alongside two laughing emojis, he wrote: "My road to recovery and a little tribute to the people that made this weekend happen.

"Now time to get back training, in good shape and prepare the next few races. THANK YOU!"

Sainz had already undergone a topsy-turvy 2024, which started with the news that he would be replaced by Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

READ MORE: Vettel reveals TIMELINE for stunning return to F1

