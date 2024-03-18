close global

Alonso DEMANDS change to F1 regulations

Fernando Alonso is dissatisfied with the current state of one aspect of modern Formula 1, and has said it needs to be addressed soon.

The Spaniard is by definition a veteran of the sport, having accumulated the most starts in history.

When he entered the scene as a fresh-faced 19-year-old, testing was almost unlimited for teams up and down the grid.

As restrictions have tightened from a regulation and cost cap standpoint, test days have faded in an attempt to close the gulf in performance between top performing teams and the rest.

But one significant disadvantage of less testing is the lack of preparation it leaves for rookies as they begin their careers.

Fernando Alonso is the most experienced driver in Formula 1 history
Fernando Alonso in his Aston Martin AMR24

Alonso hopeful of solution for younger generation

It’s something that Alonso believes Formula 1 needs to make easier for those graduating from junior formulae in the future.

“Maybe yes, but Formula 1 is a tough sport,” he told the media. “There are no gifts. There is not much time. This is the way the sport is at the moment and we have so many races and the teams.

“They [teams] are so stressed already with the budget cap and all the personnel that travel and around the world for these 24 races that I think it is quite impossible to set up a test team like in the past to really prepare a young driver,” he continued.

“And we don't even have winter testing, even if you put a rookie on your car, he will have one day and a half before starting a world championship.

“There are many things wrong in the sport and we raise [our] voice sometimes. But hopefully someone [will] listen.”

Fernando Alonso
