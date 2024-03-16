Mercedes boss reveals TRUE rising F1 star in Bearman snub

After Ollie Bearman's stunning Formula 1 debut, Toto Wolff has revealed who he thinks is a rising star in motorsport.

The 18-year-old Brit was called upon to replace Carlos Sainz - who required surgery for appendicitis during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Bearman enjoyed an impressive first weekend in Formula 1, finishing P7, ahead of established names Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.

The paddock and fans alike have heaped praise on the youngster, with rumours circulating about a potential race seat for 2025.

Ollie Bearman and Lewis Hamilton Saudi Arabia 2024

Ollie Bearman in Ferrari garage Saudi Arabia 2024

Wolff praises Antonelli as ‘standout’ rising star

Whilst Wolff recognises the talent of Bearman, he is also keen to outline the potential of his Mercedes junior driver Kimi Andrea Antonelli.

The two recently appeared at a track day in Imola, Wolff’s support extending beyond the F1 paddock.

Kimi and Toto Wolff in Ímola early this week.



📸 x pier23francesco (IG) pic.twitter.com/Gz4zeLsKwK — Kimi Antonelli News 🇮🇹 (@AndreaKimiNews) March 12, 2024

“Bearman did a great job, but the younger generation is generally very strong,” Wolff said in an interview with oe24.

“Kimi is for me the standout among the boys. Today's Formula 1 cars are easier to drive because, unlike Formula 2, they have power steering. That makes it less strenuous.”

Mercedes junior driver Kimi Andrea Antonelli

When asked whether Wolff would put Antonelli in the Mercedes seat, Wolff gave a clear answer.

“I won't commit now and will leave the seat vacant for as long as possible.”

