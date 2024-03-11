Ferrari boss sends clear message about Bearman's immediate future

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has offered comment of the possibility of a Carlos Sainz return to the track for the Australian Grand Prix - or whether Ollie Bearman will get a second bite at the F1 cherry.

The Spaniard was forced to sit out of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after suffering from appendicitis, which required an operation.

18-year-old Brit Bearman replaced him and shone on his debut, meaning that the team have a very capable back up if it is too soon to go for Sainz.

But, if Alex Albon’s miraculous recovery from a similar problem in 2022 is anything to go by, Sainz has every chance of participating in Melbourne if his recovery goes well.

Vasseur: I'm quite optimistic

Speaking about his star driver’s return, Fred Vasseur is unsure of the timeline for recovery as he enters a week of rest.

“This I don't know, honestly,” he said. “The recovery so far is amazing, the fact he was able to come today to be with the team is a very good sign, and a very good support for us.

“Now, he will fly back with me tomorrow [Sunday] and he will have one week of complete rest, and we will take a decision on when he has to fly to Melbourne in one week's time. But I'm quite optimistic.”

Having to sit out of the second race of the season was far from ideal for Sainz, who would’ve been keen to keep his momentum going after securing a podium at the first grand prix in Bahrain.

But that could make him extra eager to comeback in Melbourne, with Ferrari the best placed team to challenge the dominant Red Bull currently.

