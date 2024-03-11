F1 champion warns of 'difficult' Hamilton management issues

Alain Prost is worried that a fight between future Ferrari team-mates Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc could be problematic.

Lewis Hamilton joins the Scuderia after 11 years with Mercedes in 2025, as he bids to end the Italian team's title drought.

The Brit is without a race victory in over two years and has been left to battle in Formula 1’s midfield at the hands of poor Silver Arrows machinery.

Hamilton has a history of fighting with team-mates – most notably Fernando Alonso and Nico Rosberg, so it’s not hard to imagine a spectacle between himself a Leclerc.

His new Monegasque team-mate is one of the best qualifiers in Formula 1 history, meaning that at the age of 40, he will have to pull out all the stops to remain on a level playing field.

Lewis Hamilton leaves Mercedes after 2024

Charles Leclerc will be Lewis Hamilton's new team-mate

Ferrari have made positive progress lately

Prost: That will be very interesting

Speaking on Servus TV, four-time champion Alain Prost shared his views on the potential problems of managing a championship fight for Ferrari.

“When you don’t have the chance to win the title, maybe you don’t need a first driver,” he said. “But if you do have that chance and you want to win that title … maybe we’ll find out next year with Lewis and Charles.

“That will be very interesting. It will be very difficult for management, but on paper there will be no first driver, which is good for the sport anyway.”

The Maranello based outfit is going to need both drivers to be firing on all cylinders if they are to compete to win their first championship since 2008.

They have taken a big risk in removing settled ten-year Formula 1 veteran Carlos Sainz from the team, so they will be hoping that Hamilton can produce the goods from day one and take little time to adjust to his new surroundings.

