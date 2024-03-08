Drive to Survive star backs Ricciardo for future Red Bull seat

Guenther Steiner believes that Daniel Ricciardo has a good chance at a future Red Bull drive if he performs well in 2024.

The Aussie makes a full-time return to the sport this season and is bidding to return to the team he took his first grand prix victory with.

At the season opening Bahrain Grand Prix he was caught in a ruckus with team-mate Yuki Tsunoda who was frustrated after the VCARB team ordered a switch of their cars.

Ricciardo's F1 career at a crossroads

Ricciardo has found form since returning to the team in Faenza that gave him his first opportunity in 2012 as Toro Rosso.

Speaking to the Australian outlet The Daily Telegraph, Steiner shared his thoughts on Ricciardo’s future situation.

“I think there is a chance,” he said. “Sergio’s contract is up and there was a lot of criticism last year about Sergio. I mean. Max is just so superior.

“So, I think if Daniel does a good job he has a chance. I think he is the guy in the best place to have a chance to get the seat if Perez doesn’t perform.

“To get that second seat, who is better? He already has a foot in the door with Red Bull. He was there a long time, they know him, he is appreciated there and he is liked there,” he continued.

“If he performs, he has a big chance to get that seat if Checo Perez doesn’t perform. His comeback (last year) was a lot better than when he left McLaren. At McLaren, it just didn’t work. He was not in a good place, I think.

“He came back and he was pretty strong, then he had the broken wrist and all that stuff, so we need to see this year what he can do.”

Every race Ricciardo will be picking up confidence and speed as his wrist [broken at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix] gets back to 100%.

As Steiner stated, a dream ending to his career could be possible if he can beat out team-mate Yuki Tsuonda this season.

