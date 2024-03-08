close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Drive to Survive star backs Ricciardo for future Red Bull seat

Drive to Survive star backs Ricciardo for future Red Bull seat

Drive to Survive star backs Ricciardo for future Red Bull seat

Drive to Survive star backs Ricciardo for future Red Bull seat

Guenther Steiner believes that Daniel Ricciardo has a good chance at a future Red Bull drive if he performs well in 2024.

The Aussie makes a full-time return to the sport this season and is bidding to return to the team he took his first grand prix victory with.

At the season opening Bahrain Grand Prix he was caught in a ruckus with team-mate Yuki Tsunoda who was frustrated after the VCARB team ordered a switch of their cars.

READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co

Daniel Ricciardo drives for VCARB in 2024
Guenther Steiner is no longer Haas team principal

Ricciardo's F1 career at a crossroads

Ricciardo has found form since returning to the team in Faenza that gave him his first opportunity in 2012 as Toro Rosso.

Speaking to the Australian outlet The Daily Telegraph, Steiner shared his thoughts on Ricciardo’s future situation.

“I think there is a chance,” he said. “Sergio’s contract is up and there was a lot of criticism last year about Sergio. I mean. Max is just so superior.

“So, I think if Daniel does a good job he has a chance. I think he is the guy in the best place to have a chance to get the seat if Perez doesn’t perform.

“To get that second seat, who is better? He already has a foot in the door with Red Bull. He was there a long time, they know him, he is appreciated there and he is liked there,” he continued.

“If he performs, he has a big chance to get that seat if Checo Perez doesn’t perform. His comeback (last year) was a lot better than when he left McLaren. At McLaren, it just didn’t work. He was not in a good place, I think.

“He came back and he was pretty strong, then he had the broken wrist and all that stuff, so we need to see this year what he can do.”

Every race Ricciardo will be picking up confidence and speed as his wrist [broken at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix] gets back to 100%.

As Steiner stated, a dream ending to his career could be possible if he can beat out team-mate Yuki Tsuonda this season.

READ MORE: Drive To Survive Season 6: Release date, what to expect and how to watch

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Daniel Ricciardo Bahrain Grand Prix Guenther Steiner Yuki Tsunoda
Horner denies accusations again after alleged 'messages leak'
Christian Horner

Horner denies accusations again after alleged 'messages leak'

  • March 1, 2024 04:57
Ferrari still chasing Vegas GP organizers for $2m Sainz compensation
Las Vegas Grand Prix

Ferrari still chasing Vegas GP organizers for $2m Sainz compensation

  • February 17, 2024 02:57

Latest News

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying times - Verstappen dominates as Hamilton struggles

  • 1 uur geleden
Saudi Arabia GP

Mercedes FINED and Hamilton cautioned after Saudi Arabia incident

  • 40 minutes ago
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix results - Ferrari rookie Bearman replaces Sainz

  • Today 14:41
F1 News & Gossip

Drive to Survive star backs Ricciardo for future Red Bull seat

  • 2 uur geleden
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

New F1 track REVEALED with incredible 20-storey hill

  • 3 uur geleden
Saudi Arabia GP

Saudi Arabian GP session RED FLAGGED after huge crash

  • Today 16:13
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x