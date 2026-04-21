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daniel ricciardo, contract, graphic

Daniel Ricciardo pops up at Coachella in unexpected F1 crossover

daniel ricciardo, contract, graphic — Photo: © IMAGO

Daniel Ricciardo pops up at Coachella in unexpected F1 crossover

Daniel Ricciardo made a surprise cameo at the iconic music festival

Originally written by Sheona Mountford. This version is a translation.

Daniel Ricciardo has once again made an unexpected appearance, this time turning up at Coachella to the delight of fans.

The famous event, held at the Empire Polo Club, wrapped up on Sunday after headline performances from stars including Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G and Justin Bieber.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton was also in attendance during the opening weekend, alongside Kim Kardashian, with the pair once again drawing attention amid ongoing speculation about their relationship.

But elsewhere at the festival, on the second weekend, there were two additional F1 names, whose link up recently became apparent on social media.

Ricciardo and Bottas reunite

The video was set to the Katy Perry song 'The One That Got Away' in a deliciously millennial boomerang style, much missed in the hyper-perfect era the internet currently finds itself in.

A second picture was also posted, this time in the day, of the pair together at the festival with one user on X referring to their reunion as 'UncChella'.

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F1 Daniel Ricciardo Valtteri Bottas

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