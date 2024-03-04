Ferrari boss admits Bahrain Grand Prix surprise

close global

Fred Vasseur has admitted that he was hoping for more from the 2024 season's curtain-raiser, even though his cars were best of the rest behind Red Bull.

Charles Leclerc started from second but struggled with a brake issue throughout the Saturday race, limping home in fourth after a number of lock-ups.

Carlos Sainz secured an impressive podium, running his own race and remaining unfazed by those running around him.

But things could’ve been better for the Scuderia, who arguably lost out on the chance to secure a double podium finish to open the season.

Charles Leclerc endured a tough Bahrain Grand Prix
Carlos Sainz secured Ferrari's first podium of 2024 in Bahrain
Fred Vasseur leads Ferrari for a second year in 2024

Vasseur wanted more from Bahrain

Ferrari boss Vasseur discussed how he had hoped for more before Saturday’s race, where they had looked close to matching Red Bull in practice’s long runs.

“We are expecting probably better,” he told Sky Sports. “Starting from the first row, race pace was ok with Carlos but with Charles it was much more difficult, that we had an issue with the brakes from the beginning, the first 20 laps.

“I’m quite happy with the job done by Charles, because at the end I think he saved P4, it was good points for him and the team. And Carlos did a fantastic job because he was able to match with Checo.

“We knew that we had a different strategy with Red Bull on the tyres and if there was an opportunity [to pass] it was at the end of the stint and overall he [Sainz] did a very good job because he was always focused on the optimum for us and didn’t care about the others.”

There’s a tight turnaround before the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix next week, where Ferrari will be hoping to close the gap to Red Bull as they begin to understand their package more.

High-speed circuits haven’t typically played to their strengths, with rivals McLaren in a better position to challenge in similar scenarios in 2023, but this is a new season and the Maranello based outfit have made progress over the winter.

