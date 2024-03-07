Mohammed Ben Sulayem: F1 controversies, FIA president and rallying champ

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has had a unique journey in the motorsport sphere, which has all culminated in him becoming president of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

Ben Sulayem has become a name synonymous with motorsport in the Middle East, and took over the FIA in December 2021. The former rally champion rose through the ranks in motorsport before becoming a key figure on the international stage.

However, Ben Sulayem's tenure as FIA president has recently taken a turn, with his leadership facing intense scrutiny in the wake of serious allegations.

So, who is Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and what are the allegations about? Let's find out.

READ MORE: FIA chief 'made Verstappen request' over Horner saga

Early life

Born on November 12, 1961, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (then known as the Trucial States), the 62-year-old Ben Sulayem comes from a wealthy family. The Sulayems have been a powerful force in Dubai's business and political scene since the 20th century, with Ben Sulayem's father even serving as an advisor to the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed al-Maktoum - the ruler who laid the groundwork for the modern Dubai we see today.

His brother, Sultan Ahmed, chairs Dubai Port World and is a real estate developer, reflecting the family's continued influence in the region.

This legacy of influence continued as Mohammed Ben Sulayem pursued his own business interest, studying at both the American University in Washington, D.C., and the University of Ulster in Northern Ireland.

Racing career

Before his administrative ascent, Ben Sulayem was a highly decorated rally driver. Competing in the FIA Middle East Rally Championship, his dominance began in 1986 with his first title win in a Toyota Celica, followed by a remarkable six consecutive championships until 1991.

He added another title to his name in 1994 in a Ford Escort RS Cosworth and continued his reign from 1996 to 2002, securing seven more championships with Ford.

This dominance made him the most successful driver in the history of the competition, accumulating a staggering 14 titles and 61 wins. However, these records have since been surpassed by Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah, who won 18 titles.

Throughout his racing career, Ben Sulayem received a Medal of Honour from King Hussein of Jordan (1986), a President's Cup from President Amine Gemayel of Lebanon (1987), a Medal of Honour from Lebanese President Emile Lahoud (1999), a Medal of Honour from King Abdullah of Jordan (1999), a Medal of Honour from King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of Bahrain (2004), UAE Sportsman of the Century from Agence France-Presse (AFP), and an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Ulster for services to sport and civic leadership.

Road to the FIA presidency

Following his retirement from racing, Ben Sulayem transitioned to administrative roles within motorsport. In 2005, he became president of the Emirates Motorsports Organisation (EMSO) - the UAE's sole representative of the FIA.

Just three years later, in 2008, he broke new ground by becoming the first Arab named as FIA vice president and a member of the FIA World Motor Sport Council. He played a pivotal role in establishing the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a fixture on the F1 calendar ever since.

The Emirati then became a founding member of Arab Council of Touring & Automobile Clubs (ACTAC) in 2012; then, in 2013, he challenged Jean Todt for the FIA presidency but withdrew, allowing the Ferrari legend a second term. This wasn't the end of his journey, however. He was appointed vice president for mobility and tourism in 2013, a role he held until 2017.

Ben Sulayem then became a member of the Innovation Fund Steering Committee in 2017 and served until 2021. Upon Todt's departure after his third term, Ben Sulayem ran for the presidency once again, this time against the FIA's deputy president for sport, Graham Stoker. After receiving a clear majority vote from the FIA Member Clubs (61.62%), Ben Sulayem became the first non-European FIA president in December 2021.

Recent controversies

Despite a rich and accomplished career, Mohammed Ben Sulayem has found himself in the spotlight for several controversies, the most recent of which involves allegations of interfering with an official F1 race result in the 2023 season.

The allegation centres around the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where a penalty imposed on Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso was reportedly overturned due to Ben Sulayem's intervention. This move ultimately reinstated Alonso onto the podium, securing third place behind Red Bull drivers Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen.

The FIA's ethics committee is currently investigating these claims, casting a shadow over Ben Sulayem's leadership.

READ MORE: FIA responds to Ben Sulayem 'race interference' allegations

However, the controversy doesn't stop here. Ben Sulayem is also alleged to have told officials not to certify the Las Vegas circuit for its race last year, according to the same whistleblower who accused him of intervening in the Saudi Arabian GP.

The whistleblower claims that they were told "on the behest of the FIA president" to find a way to not pass the circuit safe for racing, according to the BBC.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem's family

Mohammed Ben Sulayem keeps his personal life largely out of the public eye. While details about his family remain unknown, it was confirmed in March of 2023 that his son, Saif, tragically passed away in a road accident.

Saif, carrying on his father's passion for motorsport, had competed in the 2016–17 UAE Formula 3 series alongside Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant. However, he decided not to pursue a full-fledged international racing career and remained in the Middle East.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem's car collection

Ben Sulayem's rich history in motorsport is reflected in a garage estimated to be worth over $75 million.

From the pinnacle of Ferrari's hypercar stable - the Enzo, F40, and F50 - to vintage icons like the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing and the legendary Porsche 959, Ben Sulayem's collection showcases a true connoisseur's eye.

But it doesn't stop there. Modern marvels like the Porsche Carrera GT, 911 GT1, and Jaguar XJ220 share space with a Bugatti Veyron SS, a McLaren P1, a Koenigsegg Agera RS, and even a Pagani Zonda. And for a touch of timeless elegance, a Rolls-Royce rounds out this remarkable automotive assemblage.

READ MORE: Toto Wolff: An inspiring journey from early tragedy to F1 greatness

Related