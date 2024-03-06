FIA chief 'made Verstappen request' over Horner saga
FIA chief 'made Verstappen request' over Horner saga
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem allegedly asked Max Verstappen whether he would publicly support his embattled team principal Christian Horner while at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Horner was the subject of an internal investigation last month, after allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' were levelled against him by a female member of staff, allegations he was cleared of in the process, and 'completely' denies.
The saga's most recent twist unfolded last Wednesday, with the supposed leakage of private conversations. These 'leaked messages' reached a broad audience of over 100 individuals, spanning the FIA, various teams and media entities.
Now, reports from De Telegraaf suggest that, during the Bahrain Grand Prix, Friday saw an interesting rendezvous between the Dutchman and FIA boss Ben Sulayem.
Ben Sulayem's Verstappen 'request'
Despite apparent attempts to cloak their conversation with hand gestures to thwart lip readers, the proximity of numerous photographers supposedly uncovered the crux of their conversation.
The focal point of Ben Sulayem's request to Verstappen was apparently whether the Dutchman would be willing to publicly declare his support for Horner.
GPFans has approached the FIA for comment.
While Max has kept his cards close to his chest throughout the saga, his father on the other hand has been far more vocal.
"There is tension here while he remains in position," he told Mail Sport.
"The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can't go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems."
His comments follow an alleged row with Horner during the season-opening race in Sakhir.
