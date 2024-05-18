close global

FIA hand out HARSH penalty for driver mistake at Imola

A Formula 1 team has been hit with a rather harsh penalty following an action-packed Saturday at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Aston Martin drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll came into the weekend with high hopes, but a huge crash from Alonso during FP3 left the team scrambling to make the necessary repairs in time for Saturday qualifying.

F1 has returned to the Imola track for the first time since 2022, after terrible flooding in the region last year resulted in the 2023 edition being cancelled.

Ahead of Sunday's showpiece event, Silverstone-based team Aston Martin have been given punishment for a separate incident to Alonso's crash that also occurred during FP3.

Lance Stroll was caught speeding during FP3
Fernando Alonso suffered a crash in FP3 at Imola

Aston Martin fined for infringement

Alonso's team-mate Stroll was caught out for speeding in the pit lane during the final practice session, despite being just 0.1km/h over the speed limit of 80km/h.

Although only a minor infringement, Aston Martin have been hit with a €100 fine by race stewards for a breach of the rules.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was caught out by the same speed limit rules during Friday practice, although he found himself 8.9km/h over the limit, and was slapped with a €1000 fine.

In a statement released by the FIA on Stroll's incident, race stewards said: "Car 18 [Stroll] exceeded the pit lane speed limit which is set at 80 km/h for this event by 0.1 km/h.

"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits."

x